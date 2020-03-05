Top 10 colleges of education in Nigeria that deserve attention

A college of education is a teacher training institution or a professional training college for teachers. Nigeria has 152 educational institutions. These institutions were established to train qualified candidates to become certified teachers and lecturers. If you intend to pursue a course in teaching, then these colleges of education in Nigeria will be ideal for you.

Pursuing a college or university degree is one of the best ways to equip yourself with the professional skills needed to launch your chosen career. You can also further your education to improve your chances of getting that job promotion you have been eyeing.

Top 10 best colleges of education in Nigeria

Colleges of education can be ranked among Nigeria's higher educational institutions. The National Commission for Colleges of Education is primarily responsible for overseeing and pursuing excellent training for individuals wishing to pursue a career in academia.

Where is the best college of education in Nigeria? The colleges listed below have met all qualifications and are legally permitted to educate the Nigerian population.

1. Adeyemi College of Education

Physical address: Ondo-Ore Road, Ondo

Ondo-Ore Road, Ondo Contact number: +2348130125529/+2348035841342

+2348130125529/+2348035841342 Email: support@aceondo.edu.ng

Adeyemi College of Education was established in 1963. The college is affiliated with Obafemi Awolowo University, a federal government higher institution. The institution was named after educationists Canon M.C. Adeyemi.

Adeyemi College of Education was set up with the aim of producing qualified teachers to teach in secondary schools and teacher training colleges. It aims to be a model teachers' training institution in Nigeria for pursuing academic excellence through teaching, learning and research.

Currently, the school is made up of five schools:

School of Adult, Non-Formal and Special Education

School of Arts and Social Sciences

School of Education

School of Languages

School of Science

2. Federal College of Education, Abeokuta

Physical address: 10, Osiele Face 1 Street, Osiele, 110119, Abeokuta

10, Osiele Face 1 Street, Osiele, 110119, Abeokuta Contact number: +234 701 512 9631

+234 701 512 9631 Email: info@fce-abeokuta.edu.ng

Federal College of Education in Abeokuta is a famous federal college of education in Nigeria that was formerly known as Federal Advance Teachers College. The institution was established in 1976 at the Osiele, Ogun State, Nigeria. Federal College of Education offers several courses under five schools.

They deliver three full years and five-year courses to the Nigerian Education Certificate. They have a degree affiliation with the University of Ibadan, Lagos State University and PGDE.

3. Niger State College of Education, Minna

Physical address: Opposite Army Barracks, Paiko Road Minna, Niger State

Opposite Army Barracks, Paiko Road Minna, Niger State Contact number: +234 803 452 4079

+234 803 452 4079 Email: info@coeminna.edu.ng

Niger State College of Education Minna was established in 1975. It became a fully operational training college in 1983 when they needed primary and secondary school teachers.

They offer certificates, diplomas and degrees in education. Niger State College of Education aims to be a leading teacher training institution for producing teachers with high professional discipline and integrity, appropriate knowledge and skills for manpower development.

4. College of Education, Warri

Physical address: Housing Complex Road, Edjeba, Warri, Delta State

Housing Complex Road, Edjeba, Warri, Delta State Contact number: +234 802 399 3627/ +234 803 311 1582/ +234 807 756 1647

+234 802 399 3627/ +234 803 311 1582/ +234 807 756 1647 Email: info@coewarri.edu.ng/support@coewarri.edu.ng

College of Education, Warri, is a state college established in 1979. It was founded by the government as an Advanced Teachers' College to solve primary and secondary teacher shortages.

The college has run several programs over the last fifteen years and has seen tremendous physical growth. It currently offers degree programs in teaching and is rapidly expanding its course offerings.

5. Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo

Physical address: Complex, EACOED Cooperative Building, Block F, No. 3, Erelu campus, Oyo

Complex, EACOED Cooperative Building, Block F, No. 3, Erelu campus, Oyo Contact number: +234 810 680 5885

+234 810 680 5885 Email: info@eacoed.edu.ng

Emmanuel Alayande College of Education was established in 1896 by the Church Mission Society. The institution was initially a grade II school for teachers but upgraded to a college of education in 1985.

The institution offers NCE certificates and has five schools. It also offers a Pre-NCE programme, NCE programme, and distance learning.

The institution is dedicated to preparing highly qualified professionals to serve as teachers, administrators, supervisors, counsellors, and other professionals in educational settings, communities, industries and human service agencies.

6. Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo

Physical address: P.M.B 1089, Oyo, Oyo State, Nigeria

P.M.B 1089, Oyo, Oyo State, Nigeria Contact number: +2347034314543

+2347034314543 Email: info@fcesoyo.edu.ng

Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, was established in 1977 as Federal Advanced Teacher's college. The institution is famous for having the best-qualified staff in the special education system in Africa.

7. Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)

Physical address: Ijagun Road, 120103, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ijagun Road, 120103, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria Contact number: +234-9064533162

+234-9064533162 Email: registrar@tasued.edu.ng

The Tai Solarin University of Education was established in 1978 as Tai Solarin College of Education. The University was named after human activist and educational administrator Augustus Taiwo Solarin.

It was officially approved by the National University Commission (NUC) on November 2005. The NUC Resource Assessment approved establishing some postgraduate and undergraduate programs in 2019.

The vision of TASUED is to be the preferred education university, which will excel in preparing instructors who will be leaders in all spheres of the discipline.

8. FCT College of Education, Zuba

Physical address: 36M8+W7W, 902101, Ekpa, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

36M8+W7W, 902101, Ekpa, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Contact number: +234 333 333 3333/+234 222 222 2222

+234 333 333 3333/+234 222 222 2222 Email: info@fctcoezuba.edu.ng

The FCT College of Education was established in 1996. It was affiliated with Ahmadu Bello University for degree programmes. The institution, formally known as Teachers College Zuba, was upgraded to train medium-level personnel for teaching in primary and junior secondary schools.

The institute's mission is to train teachers with high morale and academic excellence for primary and secondary schools throughout the country, emphasising sciences, vocational, and technical subjects.

9. Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri

Physical address: Orlu Rd, 460281, Owerri, Imo, Nigeria

Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education was established in 1963 as the Advanced Teachers Training College. The institution offers a National Certificate in Education, a Professional Diploma in Education and a Bachelor of Education affiliated with the University of Nigeria since 1984.

It seeks to promote total personal development through teaching, training, and research to effect positive social change.

10. Federal College of Education, Kano

Physical address: Federal College of Education, Panshekara Rd, Kofar Kabuga 700282, Kano, Nigeria

Federal College of Education, Panshekara Rd, Kofar Kabuga 700282, Kano, Nigeria Contact number: +234 806 692 6991

The Federal College of Education in Kano was established in 1965 as an advanced Training College in Kano. In 1990, the government took over the college and renamed it the Federal College of Education. The institution offers part-time and full-time studies in various school departments.

Top colleges of education in Lagos

Some popular accreditated colleges of education in Lagos State include:

Bayo Tijani College of Education

Upland College of Education

Corona College of Education

Nana Aishat Memorial College of Education

The above list of colleges of education in Nigeria has been accredited by National Commission for College of Education (NCCE). It is advisable to research various institutions before deciding on the best package for you. Find a suitable fit from the given list.

