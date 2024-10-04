Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted to Femi Falana’s recent interview about him

The Human Rights lawyer addressed VDM’s claims about him and his son as he updated Nigerians about the legal issue

VDM reacted to Falana’s interview with a video which has gone viral and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally responded to human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Just recently, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was granted an interview on Channels Television, where he spoke about the defamation case against VeryDarkMan. The lawyer vowed to make an example of the case.

Fans speak as VDM replies Femi Falana. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @echoblognaija / X

Source: Instagram

VDM replies Femi Falana

Shortly after Femi Falana’s interview went viral, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to address the matter.

The online critic shared a video explaining that even though people had called him to talk about Femi Falana’s interview, he refused to make the matter about them.

According to VDM, the case was about exposing corruption in the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He went on to speak about how he exposed Bobrisky and the corruption, but he was the only one getting tackled on the matter.

In his words:

“To be honest, I refuse to make this about VeryDarkMan and the Falanas. It is about exposing corruption that has eaten the system so deep. Somebody committed an offence, the person was taken to court and they passed a judgement. One godfather called that the person should not go to where court passed the judgement, that he should go to a private lodge. I exposed this, they called us for an investigation. They called me, prison, EFCC and they called Bobrisky. These three people came and one of them did not come and it is not a problem, meaning e be like say the godfather dey very strong.”

Speaking further, the dark man reiterated that the case was not about him and the Falanas but about the crime that occurred.

He said:

“That recording don dey be like truth, it’s not about Falanas and VeryDarkMan.”

VDM went on to tell the Falanas to take legal action against Bobrisky by serving him a letter. He added that he respected Femi Falana and would even prostrate to greet him if they ever met.

In his words:

“My own be say if they’re serving me a letter, make una also serve Bobrisky the same letter because I’m not the origin of the tape. Make una no dey serve me make una leave another person wey originate am. Make una serve the two of us if una dey vex. Uncle Femi is somebody that I respect, if I see am today sef I go still lie down for ground, even if he eventually carry me go court.”

See his video below:

Nigerians react to VDM’s reply to Falana

VDM’s reply to Femi Falana triggered reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Only__xmimi:

“Very good it’s your turn to learn the hard way.”

Emeraldblaq:

“Oga did you defame him or not??”

Chitwins4:

“Stop lying princess vdm 😩.”

realfeelings7701:

“It will cost you nothing to ask your lawyers to help you with a retraction and formal apology!”

Popsyhoney12:

“Nah that godfatherism pain vdm pass 😂.”

Iameniitan1:

“You are the one that will tell him what to do, whoever you think you're is getting to your head too much and too much of everything may lead to one's destructions.”

Rockstartipsy:

“No be your go tell them who to sue oga 😂.”

Adawillie_:

“Hate him all you want, but honestly we should be concerned about the corruption going on in this country, who is the God father???”

nkechi_j:

“With due respect to Baba Falana, this is misplaced aggression in my opinion. The aggression should be directed towards Falz to properly ascertain the level of his involvement and discussion with Bobrisky. VDM has apologised more than three times on this issue, saying he did not, nor have intention to defame Baba Falana. He only relayed an audio recording.

"My advice to Baba Falana is to accept his apologies and explanation on the issue, and quietly stand aloof from the issue. He should refrain from trying to use his position to intimidate VDM. That will seriously backfire. Direct the energy towards Bobrisky who dropped your names.”

Iniabasi._:

“Who’s this Bobrisky Godfather?”

Promixs:

“This has gone beyond a mind game now. A simple apology would have stopped all this, but you chose pride! Now you're trying to instigate and manipulate the public. If you want to expose a crime, you should just play the recording instead of analysing it without verifying the authenticity of the voice record. The Falana's are handling the case as it should be! Reputation is not built in a day or a year.”

Why VDM said Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan finally reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he felt that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng