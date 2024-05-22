Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has broken her silence after her son in-law, Yul, called out his late colleague, Junior Pope

Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has now waded into the drama raised by her inlaw, Yul Edochie, about late actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Recall that Yul had claimed the late actor stabbed him in the back after taking him like a brother. This disclosure came only a few days after Junior Pope’s burial.

Shortly after Yul made his post, Rita Edochie took to her official Instagram page to react. The movie star wrote a thought-provoking message.

Rita started off by saying that some things were better left unsaid before praying for Junior Pope to rest in peace. According to her, he hadn’t rested since his unfortunate demise on April 10, 2024.

Not stopping there, she also added that a dead person cannot defend himself and that even death couldn’t soften some people’s hearts of stone.

In the lengthy caption that accompanied the post, Rita Edochie said that Junior Pope’s memory, which wasn’t dented during his lifetime, wouldn’t be destroyed during his death.

She wrote in part:

“I PLEAD ON YOUR PEACEFUL SOUL TO FORGIVE WHOEVER THAT IS AGAINST YOU AND HAS VOWED NOT TO LET YOU REST IN PEACE.

I REALLY DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON, ANY TRUTHFUL PERSON THAT HAS EVER HAD JUNIOR POPE MY GREAT SON IN CLOSE CONTACTS CAN ATTEST TO THE FACT THAT HE HAS A VERY OPEN AND WONDERFUL HEART.

HIS IMAGE WAS NEVER DENTED IN HIS LIFETIME, AND NEVER WILL HIS IMAGE BE DENTED NOW THAT HE HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE CREATOR. START RESTING NOW MY GREAT SON. IT IS WELL.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Rita Edochie speaks on Yul’s post

Rita Edochie’s reaction to Yul calling out the late Junior Pope triggered more reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

cynthia_kelz:

“JP was a great guy. Even at d3ath, he is greater than some people. Nobody can t@rnish his image at all. ”

chinonso.123:

“JP is loved by many in Nigeria, even many of us that's not close to him can attest that he's a good man. May his soul rest in peace.”

Iammrsoffeh:

“Had issues with my sister in law, I managed to speak to her on phone like nothing happened. Two weeks later she died, and till today I feel so guilty I couldn't make up with properly before her demise. No matter what people to us, We must at least have empathy towards them when they die. But I guess some people have a heart of stone. And won't let us rest with love sermons everyday. May God have mercy on us all. Rest well JP .”

Chezzy_mimi:

“Well said mama they should let his soul rest biko.”

ifeomamaryjane:

“Yul Edochie I can't believe this is the Yul-Edochie we used to respect, admire and honor,we once regarded you as a prominent man, Now see how the mighty has fallen, from Odogwu to Odiegwu , always seeking public attention, your father Dr Sir Pete openly mourned JP,if JP was a bad guy as you are trying to tarnish his image now your father wouldn't have called and celebrated him when JP opened his mansion December last year,Dr Pete prayed and blessed JP, Yul you are a bitter soul you were happy when the new of JP's demise was announced,but know this and know peace everyone must surely kpai someday including you,so stop celebrating his kpai cos you will still kpai one day, JP's crime was that he condemned you and Juju's reactions when Kambili kpai, you and Juju openly rejoiced, sang and danced, praised God for Kambili's kpai, Queen May was busy mourning Kambili while you and Juju were busy celebrating Kambili's kpai, you and Juju tried so much to kpai Queen May through depression,Juju said Chukwualovekam that the other lost a child and she didn't lost any,habaa that was hight of it all, nobody said you shouldn't marry Juju but you betrayed Queen broke her heart still rejoiced over Kambili's kpai, JP condemned the way you treated Queen May, don't let the world see it that you have a hand in his kpai.”

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie's new movie

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a trailer of his new movie on social media only two hours after he accused the late Junior Pope of being a backstabber.

Many were enraged by the fact that he refused to address his ill feelings towards the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

A number of them took to Yul's comment section to encourage others to cancel him and his movie.

