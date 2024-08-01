Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct PSquare group, Paul Okoye, has finally opened up about the beef between him and his twin brother

During a recent interview with City FM, Paul shared how Peter got him and his older brother Jude arrested by the EFCC

He shared some of the allegations Peter levelled against him in the petition submitted to the EFCC and the results of the investigations

A recent interview with Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy, reveals that things don't seem well with the PSquare brothers.

The singer was recently on City FM, where he shared how things between him and his brother broke down completely barely two years after they reconciled their differences.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye finally shares his ordeal with the EFCC after his brother Peter arrested him and Jude. Photo credit: @peterpsquare/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Paul and Peter Okoye have only reconciled their differences after their five-year feud.

However, Paul's recent details shared during his chat with City FM suggest that things are worse between them now than ever.

How my twin got me arrested by EFCC

During the interview, King Rudy shared that he was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in December 2023.

He said the arrest was conducted after a petition was submitted against him by his brother Peter.

However, after the EFCC conducted its investigations, it declared him innocent of all the allegations Peter had leveled against him.

Paul also confirmed that Peter was the one who got their older brother Jude Okoye arrested, too.

Watch the full conversation below:

Nigerians react to Paul Okoye's revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Paul Okoye's interview:

@Eli_lifthing6:

"Nothing weh no go happen for this life."

@lavie_69:

"That's soo sad, why would you do your brother dirty like that."

@kitanpet:

"I thought they settled already."

@emmyking007:

"Are they fighting again?"

@pink.lips.balm:

"You wrote 99 percent of the song.. many people loved P-Square that year because of the music videos.. who did 99% of the dancing.. Abi that one no count."

@rachealgaius:

"After you and ur brother betrayed him and has been taking his royalties all these years without his knowledge. Fear family."

@ebwe__:

"Na wa ooo even your blood will do you dirty."

@gela_africa1:

"Omo! This is not an old video o. He just granted the interview two days ago."

@dahcoochiehub:

"It was because Jude the Judas was cornering money to his wife account! Cutie juls posted about this! Paul might be innocent but Jude the Judas isn’t innocent at all! Ol£s."

Paul PSquare visits Gov Otti with his new wife

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Paul PSquare visited the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, in Umuahia days after his wedding.

He went along with his new wife, Ifeoma Iboko. Clips of his visit to the governor's office in Umuahia trended online.

However, it was something else that caught the attention of netizens after the clips emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng