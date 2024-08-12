Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of PSquare group has finally reacted to the EFCC arrest claims made by his twin brother, Paul

Paul had revealed during a recent interview that Peter had arrested him and their elder brother, Jude, with the EFCC

Peter gave a detailed explanation of what actually transpired as he denied ever arresting his twin brother

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of PSquare has once again broken his silence online regarding EFCC claims his twin brother, Paul, aka Rude Boy, made about him.

Recall that Paul granted an interview with City FM where he claimed that his twin brother had gotten him and their big brother, Jude Okoye, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fans react as Peter P-Square reacts to EFCC arrest claims by Paul. Photos: @peterpsquare, @psquareworld, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

Weeks after Paul’s interview went viral, Peter addressed the matter in a lengthy note on his Instagram page.

I never used EFCC to arrest Paul - Peter PSquare

In the Instagram post, Peter Okoye started by giving a background explanation of how their family was a public brand; hence their issues making their way to social media.

Mr P then vehemently denied ever arresting his twin brother, Paul ‘Rude Boy’ Okoye. According to him, his twin brother was never detained.

Peter went on to explain how he, his twin Paul, and their elder brother, Jude, own a management company called Northside Entertainment, which manages all of P-Square’s affairs.

According to Mr P, one day, he discovered another company with a similar name, which piqued his interest. The company was called Northside Music instead of Northside Entertainment. The singer said he was surprised by the development. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the company belonged to their big brother, Jude Okoye, and his wife, Ifeoma Okoye, and that the address was Ifeoma’s family home.

Mr P said that upon his discovery, he took his findings to Paul on different occasions to ask if he was aware of it but he denied knowing anything about it.

Peter Okoye then challenged Paul Okoye or any other person to bring out any petition he ever filed against his twin brother or any petition from him that had Paul’s name on it.

According to Mr P, he had given clear instructions to his legal team for Paul’s name not to be included, with the focus solely being on Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma, seeing as they were the directors of the secret company.

How Jude Okoye embezzled P-Square’s royalties

Also, in the lengthy note, Peter stated that when he watched Paul’s interview, he wondered why he lied about being petitioned. According to him, that was something that happened to Jude and not his twin brother.

Speaking further on his discovery about Jude Okoye, Peter said that it was unearthed that for years, their elder brother had been diverting millions of dollars and hundreds of millions of naira to his secret company, Northside Music, from their own company, Northside Entertainment.

Mr P added that he understood that Rude Boy was upset that he took the matter to the EFCC, but he was left with no choice because he had met Paul and Jude separately to ask questions, which yielded no positive response.

According to Peter, Paul’s exact words were “Peter, go and do your worst”, after he continued to press for answers.

How Jude Okoye was detained by EFCC

Peter Okoye said that his elder brother, Jude, was eventually detained after he was taken in for questioning. The singer noted that his brother and former manager came clean about diverting millions of their money to him and his wife’s secret company.

Mr P added that after this, all of Jude’s bank accounts were frozen and he was eventually released on bail after providing surety and meeting other bail conditions.

The singer emphasised that his twin brother, Paul’s name was never included in the petition and that he was only invited for questioning, just like Jason Njoku of Iroko TV, and Amaju Pinnick, and others who had transactional dealings with Jude’s secret company.

Peter said that the EFCC discovered that Jude had been collecting P-Square’s royalties for years then transferring the money to bureau de change before finally transferring the funds to Jude’s personal account. He added that a look through Jude’s account statement showed multiple transactions where he split the money equally with Paul and without him being included.

Peter said this raised more questions, and Jude confessed that the money he had been sending to Paul was money he owed him from the sale of their house in America, and he was gradually paying back the loan.

See Peter Okoye’s full post below:

Netizens react as Peter Okoye shuts down EFCC claims

Peter Okoye’s side of the story, in response to claims that he got Paul arrested by the EFCC, was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them called out P-Square’s elder brother, Jude, and accused him of being the problem in their family.

Read some of their comments below:

Adesope_shopsydoo:

“This is so difficult 😞 to watch and read.”

Iam_romchik:

“There is no difference between Jude and Judas.”

alvinmilli088:

“You see that Jude no be better elder bro at all . . Jude wey be senior wey suppose to Dey package well ma him con Dey even Dey jonze.”

Sirbezt:

“My advice to the twins is for them to cut off with their so called elder brother, cuz to me, he is the reason both of them are having issues and he is supporting one to create enemies btw them instead of uniting them, it's so shameful of him... To the twins let love lead, don't forget you came out same day maybe few minutes difference.... 😢.”

at_amaka:

“This is sad, I know a good heart when I see them and Peter has an amazing soul. I pray for peace. Jude!!! I’m disappointed in you.”

damola_ayegbayo:

“OMG! Jude why???! Why have betrayed your brothers cos of money!!!!? Ah o ga o!”

Oliviaawelesworld3814:

“Sadly, some elder siblings have no sympathy... They only think of themselves, they don't care how their actions affect their younger ones.. My brother avoid them before their kpai you.. You are capable of building a brand all alone.”

anosike_emmanuel_c:

“Wait Jude n his wife opened another secret company to d milking Una royalties with Ur brother in secret. Thank God you are smart. May God fight your battles.”

Daniel_lisa1:

“Their elder brother is the problem between those two 😮😒”

sampechijioke:

“Jude is the short form of Judas 😂.”

Peter Okoye hints at solo project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr P appeared to have moved on from his disagreement with his twin brother Rudeboy, as he hinted at a new solo project.

Peter, who has kept a low profile for a while, posted a photo of him on stage with a message to his fans.

Sharing the picture on his page, Peter Okoye wrote in a caption: "Diamonds, they say, are forever. Dear Mr P’s fans pls be patient!"

Source: Legit.ng