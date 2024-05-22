Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred up the internet once more as he confessed to forgiving the late actor Junior Pope

On Tuesday, May 21, Legit.ng reported that Yul had opened up about why he refused to mourn his colleague despite their closeness

After several criticisms from other Nollywood stars, the filmmaker’s recent post on forgiveness left many dishing out their hot takes.

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie seems to have come back to himself after the massive outrage he ignited on the internet on Tuesday afternoon (May 21).

The filmmaker spoke of his deliberate absence from his late colleague Junior Pope’s burial. And accused the deceased of “backstabbing” him several times.

He stated that he needed to explain himself since people were confused about his absence from the funeral occasion held in Enugu state on May 17.

He, however, admitted that the late actor was more like a brother to him.

Yul did not go into depth about what had happened between them but promised to reveal more information later.

Yul Edochie preaches forgiveness

In less than 24 hours after his contention allegations, the upcoming preacher spoke on the infallible nature of man and confessed his forgiveness for the departed thespian, whom he referred to as “a friend he loved deeply.”

He called out his colleagues and social media users who create content based on events in people’s lives without knowing the struggles they face daily.

Yul urged for unity and peace on social media and prayed for the family of the dead Nollywood star.

See Yul Edochie’s post below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

destiny_anni06:

"You have been causing your wife pain you need this advice more."

drnimmie:

"Yul, death shatters and humbles everyone. As painful as it is, it jas a way of unifying people and making them look past offenses. That you could ignore Junior Pope and never ever mentioned him until after his funeral speaks a lot about how much of an ev.il person that you are. I didn't know him before he died because I don't watch Nollywood movies but the circumstances of his death left everyone very sad including me. That you could say all this about a man who is now defenceless shows the mean person that you are. An unrepentant narc.issist!

cescajove:

"In essence you are building audience and influence as an influencer or a blogger???"

dorisaffularthur85:

"This man, do you read what you type? You knew MAY and your children were hurting yet you were mocking her every single day with your juju skits partner. All in the name of this same monetization you are talking about. Practice what you preach. You die blood dey inside your body abi."

twinn_kle:

"You see that bottle wey you dey inside, you no fit come out again."

nadiz_obi:

"Na u Dey complain, na u still Dey forgive ,, tell us wetin he do u Oga show us."

naija_bee:

"Go and sit down anu ohia."

magical_queenz:

"You have no right whatsoever to speak about his family because if you really wished them well, you won't speak ill of their late brother, husband, son and father. You preach about love but your actions show that you have nothing close to love for your own wife, brother, and kids. You an excuse of a man and you owe your parents and grown children a serious apology for the kind of person you turned out to be."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

The actor urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

