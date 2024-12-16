"No Gree for Anybody" among others, Nigerians showcased their linguistic creativity with these trendy slangs.

Tiktok and other social media platforms helped spread these slangs like wildfire, making them a part of mainstream pop culture.

These trendy phrases not only showcased Nigerian humor but also reflected the country's resilience and ability to find joy in everyday life.

As the year 2024 comes to an end, the year wouldn't be completed without reflecting on several events, fun, and memory activities in it.

These activities have metamorphosed into trendy words and slangs Nigerians talked about at some point in the year.

Some popular comedians who have performed skits with 2024 slangs. Photo credit: @Ogb_recent_ @taaooma @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

These phrases lasted when used on the streets, at public gatherings, and many more. Interestingly, celebrities, professionals, teenagers, and young adults were not left out as they mostly found them funny when used.

Legit.ng's Damilola Olufemi in this piece highlights these slangs

1. No gree for anybody

The pidgin word means don't let anyone bully, harass, or cheat you.

It became trendy in January 2024, marking the beginning of the year. This became a watchword and a mantra for people despite the challenges they faced.

It was literally extracted from the song "I no go gree" sung by gospel artiste, Agartha Moses over 10 years ago.

The word "No gree for anybody" became a song popular such as Spryo and upcoming artistes composed.

2. Milky doughnut

Milky doughnut is a snack that became trendy in March 2024. It gained popularity and became a trend on Tiktok and other social media following its use use of condensed milk rather than traditional jam.

Since the trend went viral on social media, vendors who are into cakes and snacks took the opportunity to advertise their businesses using several hashtags relating to the trend while other create videos and pictures of themselves making the doughnut.

3. Steeze

Steeze means a person's style and ease, especially in the context of fashion. It also refers to someone who has a good sense of fashion and carries themselves well.

It became a popular slang in Nigeria after Nigerian comedian, Taooma, in skit mentioned it.

See Taomaa's skit here

4. Gwo Gwo Gwo

Gwo Gwo Gwo is a slang majorly used in Igbo culture, that primarily means "the sound of heavy footsteps”. Essentially, it represents the sound of an elephant's footsteps, used to convey a sense of power and presence.

The word became more popular after Comedian Brain Jotter made a skit off it. Gwo Gwo Gwo many years ago was sung as a chorus in one of Mike Ejeagha’s songs.

See the skit here

5. Dey play

Dey play, just like every other slang phrase, is mostly used by young Nigerians. It means to stop deceiving oneself and be more realistic.

Since 2023, the word originated from celebrities and has become a slang among Nigerians.

In completion of the slang, "my fans" is added to tell people to be serious rather than waste time.

6. I'm a chosen

The slang "I am a chosen" primarily means "I am special, favored, or blessed.” It is mostly used to express a sense of self-importance or to claim a special status, often with a religious connotation, implying one is "chosen by God" or a higher power.

The slang phrase hit the streets of Nigeria and became a trendy discourse among celebrities, influencers, and other Nigerians, following video clips of some controversial testimonies from the Lord’s Chosen Church.

7. No evidence

No evidence is another slang used by Nigerians in 2024. It is used to imply that someone’s claims are not factual enough or lacks evidence to belief.

Mostly before the “No evidence” phrase, it is begun with “You go explain tire.”

8. E don cast

The slang became popular after Burna Boys's song “Last last.”

It simply translates to being exposed to something.

For example, if one claims to have a skill or ability but can't show it, it would be referred to as “e don cast”

9. Stop playing

"Stop playing" is another slang used in 2024 by Nigerians which means an individual is not serious with a situation and should begin to.

The word commands seriousness from someone rather than being carried away with what shouldn't be.

10. Go warm eba

Rather than directly disrespecting others or telling them to keep mum, Nigerians devise the phrase “Go warm eba” as an alternative and indirect way to tell someone to find something to do with their time or life or take it easy on themselves in discussions.

When the word is said to another in conversations, it means to relax and focus on something simple rather than acting too serious.

Brain Jotter explains why he uses green shirt

Legit.ng reported how skit maker Brain Jotter he was able to create an identity for himself with the green T-shirt he wears.

Sharing the reason for wearing the green shirt, he recounted creating content some times ago day which went viral, but a WhatsApp page removed his own watermark and replaced it with theirs.

He said the only identity of his on the video after his watermark was removed was his green shirt

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng