Amarachi Nwosu aged 32 has shared what happened during the distribution of food at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja

She disclosed to the press how she and her three-year-old son almost died but expressed more concern about the palliative that did not eventually get to her, wondering where her next meal would come from

The incident stirred fresh concern in the polity, as many attributed the tragedy to the severe economic hardship faced by many residents in Abuja, as food prices soar ahead of Christmas

FCT, Abuja - A tragic stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, during a palliative distribution has left seven children and three adults dead, with many others injured.

Abuja stampede: 10 reported dead

Amarachi Nwosu, a 32-year-old mother, recounts the terrifying experience of almost losing her life and her son in the stampede, which occurred as a large crowd scrambled for palliative items.

Legit.ng reported that Abuja residents woke up to a fresh tragedy as many have been reported dead and others sustained injury while struggling for palliative.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, began distributing palliatives to the local community, but the turnout was far greater than anticipated.

Survivor Amarachi Nwosu recounts sad ordeal

Clutching her three-year-old son, she recalls the desperate push of the crowd as thousands scrambled to receive palliatives.

“I didn’t even know what was happening. I just wanted to get food for my children. The next thing, I felt people pushing me, and I lost my balance,” Amarachi whispered, her voice trembling in an interview with Vanguard.

For Amarachi, like many others, the event was supposed to be a blessing but the unexpected twist turned led to loss of lives.

But Amarachi disclosed that she had heard about the church’s palliative distribution from a neighbour in Mararaba.

Along with her son, she arrived at the venue around 5:00 a.m, hopeful that they would leave with something to eat for the week, unfortunately, the reverse was the case.

“It’s been hard. The cost of food is unbearable. Even a cup of rice is now a luxury for us,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

As the sun rose, so did the crowd’s desperation. Witnesses described how people jostled for space, ignoring pleas from volunteers to maintain order.

Amid the confusion, Amarachi fell, her son slipping from her grasp.

“I thought I had lost Obinna. I screamed for help, but it felt like no one could hear me. A young man pulled me up, and I saw a woman holding my son. I will never forget her kindness,” she cried.

Amarachi and Obinna were among the lucky ones. Nearby, others weren’t as fortunate.

The tragedy also claimed the life of a 65-year-old widow from Mpape, who was unable to escape the surge.

Her neighbours later confirmed she had passed away, her frail body unable to withstand the stampede.

