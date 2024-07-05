A new development has emerged concerning the custody of Davido and Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade Adeleke

In a new development, it was gathered that Sophia filed a 102-paragraph affidavit in response to Davido over their child’s custody

The news made the rounds on social media, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his former partner, Sophia Momodu, have continued to take legal steps over the custody of their daughter, Imade.

It was recently reported by Sahara Reporters that in response to Davido seeking joint custody of their child.

Fans react as Sophia Momodu files 102-paragraph affidavit.

Source: Instagram

Recall that on April 17, 2024, Davido, through his lawyers, had filed a motion to grant the singer access to Imade.

The lawsuit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, had Davido as the applicant and Sophia as the respondent. In the affidavit attached to the motion, the DMW boss explained how his relationship with his baby mama led to Imade’s birth on May 14, 2015, and how they had resolved to both take care of her.

Sahara Reporters gathered that Sophia fired back at Davido by filing a 102-paragraph affidavit through her lawyers, Dr Anthony Idigbe SAN of Punuka Attorneys and Dr Bimpe Ajegbomogun. The hearing is set to be held on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Nigerians react as Sophia Momodu files affidavit

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about the new development between Sophia Momodu and Davido over Imade’s custody. Read some of them below:

fatiao2:

“Nobody shld say rubbish abt Sophia she must av her reason and she need to protect her daughter because she's a good mother.”

vanchizzy:

“Some of you should be careful how you take sides. There are a lot of things we don't know about this case we don't know. If you have not walked in any of their shoes, we won't really understand Sophia or David, especially Sophia. Let's face our own hustle, they will definitely sort themselves out. By the way, Sophia is raising Imade right.”

miz_kharis:

“Why? He deserve an equal right to his child , please dnt interrupt their relationship for ur personal reasons.”

prettyjessy230:

“Reading comment from most ladies seems like a lot of you are bitter, Most of you under the comment section will you allow your child to live with their father and his wife… there is this bond between mothers and their child.”

The_life_of_funmy:

“Lawyers will just be taking your money for nothing. This is something you both can resolve amicably. This life is not really hard o.”

Lunchtv:

“You don't want joint custody with his daughter but you want his money for his daughter ? ”

Lut_tah:

“One thing Sophia does not know is Imade may grow up to hate or dislike her. She maybe doing her best as a mother or parent. Think what she is doing is good for her kid but there will be little bitterness from her daughter. I grew up with separate parents and at 18 years wanted to hear my dad side of the story. My mom never ever said a single bad word about my dad. But still I felt like she denied me a chance of getting father’s love. She should let Imade access her father and Imade will know what is good and bad by herself. Most of us just outgrow our traumas but if you get a chance as a woman let kids bond with their dads. Unless the dad is physically and mentally hurting them. Dont do it for your selfish reasons.”

francex_luv:

“Why deny him?? He is asking for joint custody not sole custody ! Why is it hard to give him that now , because before he was great.”

_maryamtajud_:

“Davido you are happy with chioma don't take away Sophia happiness leave imade for her.”

iamdjbass:

“Why will you denial your daughter’s father to daughter relationship if you aren’t scorned ‍♂️.”

Sophia Momodu drops bombshell about relationship with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Davido sued Sophia Momodu over custody of Imade, the single mum shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the singer.

The press statement started off with Sophia giving a background to her relationship with Davido. She claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022. According to her, during the time they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.

Sophia went on to say that in July 2022, she ended her relationship with Davido, and since that time, he threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him. She went on to claim that of his own accord, OBO failed to see their daughter, Imade, because she never denied him the opportunity.

