Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has updated netizens on what really happened at Davido and Chioma’s wedding

The socialite exposed a number of celebrities who were at the wedding, noting that they did not get the main invitation

VDM went on to reveal how they got access to the party venue and how he also got invited to the wedding

Controversial online critc Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) has exposed some of the celebrities who attended Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding party.

Only a day after the star-studded ceremony, VDM took to his Instagram page to share a video of him calling out Iyabo Ojo, Papaya Ex, Nkechi Blessing and other skitmakers who were at Chivido 2024.

Nigerians react as VDM slams Iyabo Ojo and other stars at Chivido 2024. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @iyaboojofespris, @davido

Source: Instagram

The dark man blasted Iyabo Ojo and claimed she tried to claim that traffic was the reason she was late for Davido and Chioma’s wedding. According to him, she only got invited to the after-party and it was clearly indicated that she would only be admitted in from 5pm.

Not stopping there, VDM said that the people who were invited for the main event were there by 10am while the rest of them were add-ons who came later. He went on to expose how those who recorded when Davido was wearing his black attire and not his red attire were at the afterparty and did not have any level.

The socialite also taunted social media influencer Papaya Ex who was captured on video presenting money to Chioma and Davido. According to him, all that happened at the after party. VDM then compared Papaya to socialite Jowi Zaza who was at the main event and presented Davido with bundles of dollars without making any fuss.

Nkechi Blessing almost got bounced

VDM dared Iyabo Ojo to share photos or videos of herself with Davido at the party before tackling her movie star colleague, Nkechi Blessing.

He shared a clip of NBS trying to enter the party venue while showing her invitation to the security at the entrance. He noted that NBS’s after party invitation was the reason she couldn’t take her boyfriend, Xxssive along. According to him, several skitmakers also snuck into the wedding venue because they were placed inside tents outside the hall.

In the later part of the video, VeryDarkMan explained how he had to make several calls before he finally received an invitation card to Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

He also recounted how he reached out to Napoli football star, Victor Osimhen, and begged to join his ride when he was attending the star-studded event.

See the video below:

Netizens react as VDM blasts celebs at Chivido

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about VDM blasting Iyabo Ojo and other stars at Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

Read some of their comments below:

Potens_shyne:

“Honestly this is cyber bullying man.”

lawhimself':

“And chief priest warn you oo.”

Fcube_collections:

“VDM WHY ARE U NOT AMONGST THE GROOM MEN IF YOU ARE SO IMPORTANT TO THE ADELEKE'”

moyoconsolidate:

“Aunty ode for what? On top person wedding, Oga ooo.”

_____fola:

“Cubana already warned him. This is totally uncalled for !!!!”

tonia.gram_:

“Even Israel was excited to see Iyabo Ojo. What on earth is this boy’s problem??”

officialyetundebakare:

“If Davido can stay away from portable, I honestly don’t know why it’s hard for him to stay away from this thing that will tarnish his image…”

Mz_esheza:

“Vdm you are so rude and why are you calling skit makers ordinary !! These people you are calling out worked really hard to get to where they got too … you talking too much.”

ifennaaa:

“This vdm no get level, he begged for invite! and still had to tag with osimhen. Vdm doesn’t even fit to be in David’s circle, he keeps forcing himself .”

nurse__aimie:

“When you talk too much. Is the wedding criteria to meet God in his paradise?”

icek_artquake:

“Nahh VDM this was absolutely unnecessary .”

stanley_6_to_6:

“The money Iyabo and her daughter gave davido yesterday is over 3 million naira but you only went there to eat, you didn’t spray 10 kobo I wonder where your sense they because chief priest warned you yesterday mumu boy.”

Cubana Chiefpriest warns VDM at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen at the Chivido 2024 wedding.

During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest warned VDM against calling out anyone who attended the star-studded event.

VDM, who got the message, was seen smiling sheepishly.

Source: Legit.ng