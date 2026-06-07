A young boy who wants to study a science course at the University of Ibadan (UI) has begged for financial help

The individual mentioned the high score he got in JAMB and explained why he has not registered for the NECO examination

He spoke about the situation in his family at the moment and mentioned his dream course

A young boy who applied to the University of Ibadan (UI) has begged online for scholarship support so he can write his NECO examination and has mentioned the score he got in the UTME.

The brilliant boy explained that in the recently concluded UTME, he got a high score and is now preparing to sit for his Senior Secondary School Examination.

Boy who wants to study at UI begs for support, reveals JAMB score. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/marjoriegrahamfoundation, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, JAMB

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan aspirant appeals for help

While he has his mind on the examination, he said there is a situation at home that has made it difficult for him to afford the payment for his NECO examination.

As a result, he took to social media to appeal to the public for scholarship support so he could write his NECO examination and also sponsor his education if he eventually secures admission to the University of Ibadan.

In the TikTok video posted by @marjoriegrahamfoundation, the young boy identified himself and mentioned his JAMB score.

University of Ibadan aspirant seeks financial help, shares JAMB score, and dream course. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan aspirant UTME score

He said:

"My name is Oniyide Emmanuel and I am from Egan Senior Grammar School. Early this year, I wrote JAMB and by the grace of God, I came out with a score of 326."

He mentioned the course he wishes to study at the University of Ibadan after disclosing his UTME score, and sought the help of people to give him a scholarship so he can register for NECO and write the examination.

He added in the TikTok post:

"I want to study Biomedical Engineering at UI, that is the University of Ibadan. I need to write NECO but presently, due to the financial situation at home, I have not registered. Things are not so smooth at all. I need a scholarship because of the financial situation I mentioned."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man finally gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan after writing UTME multiple times.

He revealed that he scored 295 in his first JAMB examination but fell short in the post-UTME. Despite several disappointments and failed attempts, he refused to give up, rewrote the exams, improved his scores, and eventually secured admission to study his dream course.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who chose the University of Ibadan as her second-choice institution shared her 2026 UTME score online and asked if it would be enough to study Banking and Finance.

Her question quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users offering their opinions on her chances of gaining admission into the university.

Boy beats UI Medicine cut-off by 7 points

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a brilliant boy to study Medicine and Surgery after he excelled in both his JAMB and post-UTME examinations.

The young man shared his results online, revealing that he scored 335 in JAMB and 88 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan post-UTME. He also disclosed that he surpassed the admission cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery by seven points.

Source: Legit.ng