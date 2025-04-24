When They See Us, a 2019 Netflix miniseries on the wrongful conviction of five teens, reignited public outrage. It highlights racial injustice and prosecutorial misconduct in the Central Park Five case. Linda Fairstein and Elizabeth Lederer, then prosecutor and trial attorney, played key roles. Where are they today?

Who are Linda Fairstein and Elizabeth Lederer?

Linda Fairstein was the head of the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office between 1976 and 2002. It was during her tenure that the Central Park Five were convicted. Although she did not actively participate in the court proceedings, her behind-the-scenes role in directing the case was instrumental in the conviction of the teenagers.

Fairstein obtained her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1972 and also earned a degree in English Literature from Vassar College in 1969. She began practising law in 1974 as an Assistant District Attorney and became the head of the sex crimes unit in 1976.

The American attorney led the unit for nearly three decades, during which she was involved in several high-profile cases, including that of the Central Park Five. She has long advocated for the rights of domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

Aside from her distinguished legal career, Fairstein is also an accomplished author. She has published numerous non-fiction and crime fiction novels under the name Alexandra Cooper. Some of her works include Death Dance, Killer Heat, Lethal Legacy, Hell Gate, and Silent Mercy.

Elizabeth Lederer was the lead prosecutor in the Central Park Five case. She worked for many years as a senior trial counsel in the forensic and cold case unit at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The former prosecutor also served in the labour racketeering unit in the construction industry, as well as the sex crimes and career criminal units.

What happened in the Central Park Five case?

On 19 April 1989, Trisha Meili, an investment banker, was out jogging in Central Park when she was sexually assaulted and left for dead in a bush. This led to the arrest of six Black and Hispanic teenagers: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Steven Lopez, whose charges were later dropped.

The five remaining teenagers were interrogated in the absence of legal counsel and their parents, leading to coerced confessions. They later recanted, stating that their confessions were the result of police coercion. Despite this, they were convicted and sentenced to between 7 and 13 years in prison.

Thirteen years after the incident, in 2002, the convictions were overturned when a serial violent offender named Matias Reyes confessed to the crime. His DNA matched the sample collected from the victim, confirming his guilt and exonerating the five.

Following their exoneration, the men sued New York City for wrongful conviction and emotional trauma. After the release of the documentary The Central Park Five, which detailed the case, a settlement of $41 million was reached in 2014. Additionally, each of the five received approximately $1 million for every year they had spent in prison.

Despite all charges being vacated, Linda Fairstein has maintained that the five men were involved in other attacks in Central Park. In an article for the Wall Street Journal, she wrote:

Mr Reyes’s confession, DNA match and claim that he acted alone required that the rap charges against the five be vacated. I agreed with that decision and still do. But the other charges, for crimes against other victims, should not have been vacated.

She continued:

Nothing Mr Reyes said exonerated these five of those attacks. And there was certainly more than enough evidence to support those convictions of first-degree assault, robbery, riot, and other charges.

Where are Linda Fairstein and Elizabeth Lederer after When They See Us?

The 2019 release of When They See Us recounted the case and highlighted the roles of key individuals, including Fairstein and Lederer. The show sparked widespread backlash, reigniting demands for justice, accountability, and transparency within the legal system.

Social media campaigns and public petitions called for the removal of both women from their professional roles. Fairstein described the series as “so full of distortions and falsehoods as to be an outright fabrication.”

Amid mounting public pressure, Fairstein resigned from several organisations, including the board of Vassar College, her alma mater, and Safe Horizon, a non-profit supporting domestic abuse victims. Her reputation as a bestselling author suffered as well, with her long-time publisher severing ties.

Fairstein filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix. The case, settled in June 2024, resulted in Netflix agreeing to donate $1 million to the Innocence Project and to include a disclaimer at the start of When They See Us. Fairstein did not receive any financial compensation, and she explained:

This is what this case was all about — not about ‘winning’ or about any financial restitution, but about my reputation and that of my colleagues. It was about setting the historical record straight that the villainous caricature invented by the defendants and portrayed on screen was not me.

Following the series’ release, the Columbia Black Law Students Association petitioned for the resignation of Elizabeth Lederer, who was then an adjunct lecturer at Columbia Law School. The law lecturer resigned in June 2019, stating she would not renew her teaching application due to the publicity surrounding the Netflix portrayal.

Although she stepped down from teaching, Lederer continued to work as a senior trial counsel and Assistant District Attorney at the New York County District Attorney’s Office. She retired in August 2021 and has since led a private life.

What happened to Linda Fairstein?

Following the release of When They See Us, Linda Fairstein faced widespread backlash for her role in the prosecution of the Central Park Five. She resigned from several public positions and lost professional publishing partnerships.

What happened to Elizabeth Lederer?

Elizabeth Lederer resigned from teaching at Columbia University and retired in August 2021 after a long career in the New York County District Attorney’s Office. She now lives away from the public eye.

How old is Elizabeth Lederer?

Elizabeth Lederer’s exact date of birth is not publicly known, but she is believed to have been born in the early 1950s. As of 2025, she is estimated to be in her 70s.

Where does Linda Fairstein live?

Linda Fairstein lives with her husband, lawyer Michael Goldberg, in the Upper East Side of New York City, United States.

Is Linda Fairstein a Democrat or Republican?

Fairstein has not publicly stated her political affiliation. However, based on her previous political donations and endorsements, she is believed to be a Democrat.

Was Linda Fairstein compensated by Netflix?

No. Fairstein did not receive financial compensation from the settlement with Netflix. However, Netflix agreed to donate $1 million to the Innocence Project and include a disclaimer at the beginning of When They See Us.

Linda Fairstein and Elizabeth Lederer have experienced professional setbacks and public condemnation following the release of When They See Us. Fairstein resigned from several organisations and was dropped by her publisher. Lederer left her teaching post and now lives a more private life.

