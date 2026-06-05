Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video of himself participating in a fitness training session with other fathers at his children's school

The politician also included a song, Forgiveness, by Afrobeats star Asake in the background of the video he shared

Ned Nwoko's video coincided with the moment his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, shared a video showing the car she gifted her father on his birthday

Businessman and politician Ned Nwoko on Friday, June 5, 2026, shared moments from a fitness training session with some other fathers at his sons Munir and Khalifa's school.

The clip captured Nwoko participating in various physical exercises as well as a game of football and lawn tennis.

Ned Nwoko promotes fitness as he participates in phyisical exercise with other fathers. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the politician wrote in a caption,

"A great Father’s Day Fitness Training Session at Abraham Lincoln American School today. It was inspiring to join fellow fathers in promoting fitness, wellness, and healthy living. Thank you to the school for organizing this impactful event."

He also included Asake's hit song Forgiveness in the background, with part of the lyrics reading,

"Forgiveness, forgiveness, Father, forgive me for the bad, bad things wey I don do, do Consistency, consistency, I promise to remain consistent in my positive version, Forgiveness, forgiveness (forgive me) Father, forgive me for the bad, bad things wey I don do, do Consistency, consistency I promise to remain consistent in my positive version."

Mixed reactions trail Ned Nwoko's fitness training session. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko's estranged wife and actress Regina Daniels recently shared a video of a car she gifted her father on his birthday.

The video Ned Nwoko shared from his children's school's fitness training is below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's video

While many commented on the politician's fitness, others shared their observations about his song choice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Comfort Bitrus said:

"Did anyone notice the song on the background? He says forgiveness."

jessicaugboaku commented:

"Don't worry she have heard this song everything will be fine."

theycallmesirwar wrote:

"Your wife bought car for him papa, I say make I update you because you guys might block each other."

mamfa_ventures_d_realtor wrote:

"I like how fit you are, well done sir."

ritarobinsag said:

"EPA…The mother of your last two boys bought her lovely father a car. Please take care of the boys someday they will buy you a PJ."

suarez.dante.1690 commented:

"Am sorry but most Nigerians are so disrespectful so this man will not post again because of Gina God forbit."

ogechisunita said:

"I love the fact that his active and flexible weldone sir."

ruth143r5 commented:

"No one is talking about the song."

Ned Nwoko speaks after APC primaries loss

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko opened up about his defeat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Delta North.

Nwoko lost to former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who polled 4,462 votes, while Nwoko secured only three.

Reacting to the outcome, Senator Nwoko alleged that legacy APC members were sidelined in favour of newcomers.

Source: Legit.ng