Households and small business owners had abandoned cooking gas for charcoal and firewood following a sharp rise in LPG prices across Abuja

Gas vendors had linked the increase to supply shortages, rising costs and declining consumer purchasing power

Charcoal and firewood sellers had recorded stronger patronage as residents searched for cheaper cooking alternatives

Rising cooking gas prices are forcing many households and small business owners in the Federal Capital Territory to abandon liquefied petroleum gas and return to traditional cooking fuels such as charcoal and firewood.

The sharp increase in the cost of LPG has placed additional pressure on residents already struggling with the high cost of living.

Nigerians pay more as cooking gas reaches N2,000 per kg Photo: nusoh

Source: Getty Images

Gas that previously sold for about N1,200 per kilogram now costs as much as N2,000 per kilogram in several parts of Abuja, according to traders and consumers.

Why are residents abandoning cooking gas?

Many residents say the continuous price increases have made gas unaffordable for everyday use.

A food vendor in Gwarimpa, Mrs Mayo Akinpelu, told Punch she had no choice but to switch to alternative fuels after gas refills became too expensive for her business.

“Refilling my gas cylinder became difficult because the price kept rising. I could no longer afford it and still make reasonable profit. Right now, 12.5kg of LPG goes for N25,000.

“Firewood and charcoal are not as convenient as gas, but they help me reduce costs and keep my business running,” she said.

Other business owners echoed similar concerns. Some said their profit margins had shrunk significantly, while others had begun using electric hot plates alongside charcoal and firewood to cut operating costs.

Nigerians feel the heat as cooking gas prices spike again Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

For many households, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. Residents said gas purchases that cost between N1,500 and N1,600 per kilogram only weeks ago now require far more money.

How are alternative fuel sellers benefiting?

As demand for gas declines, charcoal and firewood traders are recording increased patronage.

A charcoal seller in Kubwa, Mrs Amina Yakubu, said more customers had switched to charcoal because of rising gas prices.

“Patronage has increased recently, and I believe it is because of the rising cost of cooking gas.

“I buy a bag of charcoal for N6,500 and sell it to my customers for N8,000,” Yakubu said.

Another charcoal vendor, Mrs Saratu Ibrahim, reported faster sales, noting that stock that previously took over a week to sell now moves within days.

Vendors cite scarcity, rising costs

Gas dealers attributed the increase to supply challenges and declining purchasing power.

A Kubwa-based vendor, Mr Bamishile Bolanle, said many customers now buy smaller quantities or postpone refills altogether.

Another dealer, Mr Alfred Orshio, noted that gas prices had risen steadily from N1,200 per kilogram earlier in the year to the current N2,000 level.

With demand shifting towards charcoal and firewood, residents are calling on authorities to address supply concerns and stabilise prices before more households abandon cooking gas altogether.

NBS: States with highest cooking gas price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose by 13.73% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from N7,655.73 in March 2026 to N8,706.93 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 10.42% from N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 13.89% month-on-month, increasing from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng