AGN president Emeka Rollas has confirmed the death of actor Junior Pope as he explained the reason for his previous report

Emeka Rollas, in a latest update, disclosed how two hospitals tried their best to revive Junior Pope to no avail

The AGN head, however, stirred concerns after he revealed three other corpses were on board the same boat with Junior Pope were yet to be found

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, in the early hours of Thursday, April 11, confirmed the death of one of its members, Junior Pope.

In the new update, Emeka, who had previously announced that Junior Pope was alive, revealed he shared the news out of excitement when he, alongside others, noticed the deceased tingling fingers.

AGN reveals two hospitals tried to revive Junior Pope. Credit: @jrnpope

Source: Instagram

According to the AGN president, two hospitals tried their best to revive Junior Pope but to no avail.

Aside from Junior Pope and another corpse identified as Mr Friday, Emeka revealed three other corpses were yet to be found.

The AGN president wrote in part:

"Its so so sad that our joy was shortlived. My first post was out of excitement when we noticed his tingling fingers. Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail. God knows the best."

Lizzy Gold speaks on crew members

Actress Lizzy Gold, in an update, also revealed some crew members were still underwater.

She wrote:

"The battle is not over yet we still have some crew members underneath the water ….Precious …Abigail and Olanti …God is too faithful to fail."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Junior Pope Odonwodo's boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra state.

Nigerians react to AGN's update

See some of the reactions below:

imohann:

"Dear God I put he’s wife and children in your hands please guide and protect them."

harri_moore:

"This is heartbreaking."

holi_mary:

"A simple CPR would have saved his life immediately dey brought him out of the river and den straight to hospital buh dose around him were naive sat him up and were fanning him nigeria happened to u unfortunately may ur gently soul rest in peace."

eghelove:

"Wow... who go call the wife " the envy of all women"??? Dear God I put his wife and family into your hands."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she is aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng