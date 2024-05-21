Yul Edochie has, in a post that has since gone viral, revealed why he was noticeably absent at his colleague Junior Pope's burial

The Nollywood actor shared how he took Junior Pope like a brother and good friend, only for the deceased to betray him

Yul Edochie, who didn't go into details about what happened between him and Junior Pope, has sparked reactions from netizens

Popular actor and online preacher Yul Edochie has finally revealed why he was not among the Nollywood stars who attended Junior Pope's burial.

Yul, in a statement on Tuesday, May 20, said he was certain people have been wondering why he didn't say anything after Junior Pope's death.

Yul Edochie addresses why he was absent at Junior Pope's burial. Credit: @yuledochie @jrnpope @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie says Junior Pope betrayed him

While he didn't provide details of what went wrong between him and Junior Pope, Yul said he treated the deceased like a brother and good friend, only for the late actor to betray him.

"I didn't want to say anything till after hus burial. I know many asked why I was not there. Why I haven't said anything about it since. I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly. That's life. I'll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it. Be careful what you wish people, It could come to you."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post about Junior Pope

Some netizens claim Pope betrayed Yul by supporting the latter's estranged wife, May Edochie.

Recall that May had shared pictures and videos from her visit to the late actor's widow. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

sommy_bae:

"Is how people easily say people hurt them or stabbed them at their back when they have also done worse betrayal to the one they love. Smh."

justice_for_judy_kpekus_:

"Oga rest, even in death JP is better and bigger than you. He became your enemy when he supported the truth (May)."

joyousbestedibles:

"Mtcheww, you didn't say it when he was alive. You were waiting for him to die first because the dead can't defend himself. Just Rest you sef you stabbed MAY behind her BACK."

syndy_diamond23:

"The dead can’t speak, they can’t say their own part of the story, no voice so it’s pointless bringing this up."

Pete Edochie mourns Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Yul's father, actor Pete Edochie, mourned actor Junior Pope and four others who died in a boat mishap.

Edochie, who described the late Junior Pope as his son, said the actor's life was unexpectedly cut short.

Pete called on Nigerians to pray to God to accept the actor's soul and let go of social media dramas that have trailed his death.

Source: Legit.ng