Misunderstandings are common among celebs, and while some people tend to reconcile quickly, it takes others years to settle

In 2024, some notable reconciliations shook the entertainment space and fans could not help but talk about it

Kunle Afolayan and his brother Aremu's reunion, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus' renewed friendship, among others, were some that made headlines

Belonging to cliques and building friendships are some of the characteristics of the Nigerian entertainment industry. However, when entertainers are at loggerheads, it can cause their fans to be divided.

Over the years, celebrities have made enviable friendships and also experienced breakups that triggered mixed reactions from netizens.

In this article, Legit.ng checks out some celebs who had fought each other but decided to sheath their swords in 2024.

1. Kunle and Aremu Afolayan

Aside from being colleagues, Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and actor Aremu Afolayan are brothers. However, it did not stop them from having an age-long feud. The siblings fought for several years before they reconciled publicly during their mother's wake-keep in November 2024.

Kunle said he decided to forgive Aremu because he wanted love to take the lead. He added that he was 10 years older than him and could pass for his father. Colleagues and fans of the celebs were excited about the news and they hailed the siblings for allowing peace to reign.

2. Basketmouth and Ayo 'AY' Makun

Though Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, and Ayo Makun, aka AY, are in the movie and comedy industry, it did not stop them from not keeping malice for 18 years.

AY accused Basketmouth of owing him N30k for a show he did many years ago. He also described his younger colleague as stubborn and childish. Nevertheless, Basketmouth also made some allegations against AY.

The story of the entertainers changed in 2024 after 63-year-old actor Richard Mofe-Damijo intervened and caused them to settle. They also made a video together in September 2024 as proof of their reconciliation.

While Basketmouth produced his first cinema movie, A Ghetto Love Story, AY gave him a glowing review which mesmerised netizens.

Watch Basketmouth and AY's video below:

3. Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele

Blockbuster queen Funke Akindele and her one-time bestie Eniola Badmus made the news for featuring in the same movie and also sharing each other's photos online. Several years after their friendship, the closeness between them dwindled.

However, in 2024, both of them decided to renew their friendship. As Funke Akindele prepared to premiere her much-talked-about cinema movie Everyone Loves Jenifa in December 13, Eniola hailed Funke's gorgeous look on her Instagram page which she reacted to.

4. Davido and Eniola Badmus

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and actress Eniola Badmus, were long-time friends before they fell apart in 2022. The reason for their fall out was allegedly linked to the cryptic post she made after the singer's son Ifeanyi died in October 2022.

Since then, the former besties did not flow online as they used to. Although Eniola still celebrated Davido and his wife Chioma online, the Unavailable hitmaker did not reciprocate hers. When he held his lavish traditional marriage in Lagos 0n June 25, 2024, Eniola was not present.

However, on November 11, 2024, during Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday, Eniola and Davido held each other's hands as they bantered excitedly. She also celebrated him on his 32nd birthday on November 21, 2024, and described him as a brother from another mother.

Watch Eniola and Davido's video below:

5. Yinka Quadri and Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan

Nollywood thespians Yinka Quadri and his colleague Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, finally settled on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after several years of being at loggerheads.

When Ogogo's daughter Shaki got married and had her child's naming ceremony, Quadri was absent. However, the veterans decided to bury their hatchets after they met at their younger colleague Yomi Fabiyi's housewarming party, which was held at Abeokuta, Ogun state.

In a video, they proved that they were now in good terms as they hugged and sprayed the band that performed at Fabiyi's party together.

6. Zubby Michael and Angela Okorie

Actress Angela Okorie consistently dragged her colleague Zubby Michael and made some allegations against him after actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, died in April 2024.

It took Zubby a while to mourn the deceased on social media and it caused Angela to lambast him mercilessly. Earlier, she had accused him of bullying her and this caused her to fight him online.

Recently, both of them reconciled and shared moments they spent together bantering on a movie set. The actress also gave credit to 77-year-old actor Pete Edochie for influencing their settlement.

Watch Angela and Zubby's video below:

