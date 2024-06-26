Iyabo Ojo has replied Verydarkman after he made some allegations against her about her presence at Chivido 2024

The social media activist and made a video to accuse some celebrities, who were at Davido and Chioma' wedding

In her response, she blasted the activist and called him a new name, she also shared a copy of her invitation card to the wedding

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oj,o is not ready to allow the allegation made against her by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman or VDM to slide.

The controversial influencer had called out some celebrities, who were at the star-studded wedding of Afro beat singer, Davido Adeleke, aka, Davido. He accused her of not being invited to the ceremony.

Reacting to the disgrace, Ojo blasted VDM by saying that he was born by a black goat. She shared a copy of her invitation card to Davido and Chioma's flamboyant wedding, which took place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Iyabo Ojo's reacts o VDM accusation. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@davido/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo shares more evidence

Not done giving her response to the activist, the actress shared the chat she had with Davido's sister, Sharon Adeleke.

In the chat, Davido's sister said her brother asked her to invite Ojo to the wedding taking place by 10am. She also sent the quick response code that had Ojo's invitation card.

In her attempt to thrash VDM completely, she shared a video to her entrance to the event and how Davido's sister came to welcome her.

Another video captured the time she took pictures with Chioma.

See the post here:

Fans react to the response Iyabo gave VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@realanitajoseph:

"You don’t need to prove anything please sis,leave that guy Abeg. When you’re big your big rapu okwu shallom."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Ewure Dudu gba ni Ashiere Eda!"

@ucheogbodo:

"I like as Evidence Choke! Gob gbo rubbish."

@thisisgraceama:

"VDM how shameful this receipts make you look, chai honestly I pity you and the people weh no dey advice you. @iyaboojofespris no be your mate in all shape and form."

@gossipmilltv:

"Evidence Choke!!"

@governortosin:

"Queen mother.'

@divalicious_mbl_adufe_o:

"Omo ofo ni aja dudu yen walai!!!!!!! They don’t know you’re Queen mother for a reason."

@mikas0406:

"Na una fav and Tunde cause am , when you give importance to low life people this is the result."

@jerrymudiaga:

"Ignore please my beautiful mama you’re BIG and the world knows this."

@just_prefy:

"Just leave dat boy that lacks manner jare.... uve bin a celebrity when he was still in primary school."

VDM's old post praising Chioma Rowland surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM's post about Chioma had surfaced online less than 24 hours to her much-talked about wedding.

The post made in 2022, had VDM describing Chioma as a good soul.

The activist also mentioned in the post that people will truly understand the celebrity chef's character when they meet her in person

Source: Legit.ng