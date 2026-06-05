The United States Department of Homeland Security placed Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall on its notorious list of dangerous criminal aliens following her romance fraud conviction

The official publication features 355 West African immigrants who face active deportation or have already been sent back home after committing various listed offences across American states

The popular female entertainer previously completed her prison term at a federal detention centre in Philadelphia before her eventual deportation back to her home country of Ghana

Ghanaian singer and socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, has been listed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) among the “Worst of the Worst” criminal aliens.

The publication, released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), features 355 West African immigrants who have either been deported or are currently facing deportation proceedings, with about 30 of them identified as Ghanaians.

Hajia4Reall appears on U.S. Department of Homeland Security's criminal aliens list. Photo: hajia4reall/dhs

Source: Instagram

The list published on the DHS website contains names, photographs, and details of crimes committed by those included.

The DHS explained that offences range from shoplifting and fraud to drug possession, domestic violence, weapons charges, and child cruelty.

Hajia4Reall’s name appears on the list for fraud committed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which eventually led to her deportation back to Ghana.

The DHS notice stated that the purpose of the publication was to highlight individuals considered the most dangerous among criminal aliens arrested by ICE.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the statement read.

The department further explained that the release of the list was part of a broader immigration enforcement drive under President Donald Trump’s administration, which prioritised mass deportations starting with those considered most dangerous.

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here,” the notice added.

Hajia4Reall’s inclusion on the list comes after a long-running fraud case that ended with her conviction in the United States.

According to ICE records, she was detained and served her sentence at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia before being deported to Ghana.

Her conviction was linked to a romance fraud scheme that targeted victims for financial gain.

The latest development places her among those officially marked by U.S. authorities as part of the “Worst of the Worst” criminal aliens list.

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall is listed among 355 West African criminal aliens on a new ICE publication tied to President Trump's deportation agenda. Photo: dhs

Source: Instagram

Captan details how Shatta Wale rescued Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng disclosed that Ghanaian singer Captan revealed how Nigerian superstar Burna Boy once faced severe trouble in Ghana and was rescued by dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Captan explained during a podcast interview that police officers arrested Burna Boy for smoking before Shatta Wale intervened by sending his team to bail the singer out and arrange a hotel room.

The former Shatta Movement Militants member added that maintaining a relationship with the star remains difficult due to personal rifts with his former boss, emphasising that his absolute loyalty belongs to Shatta Wale.

Source: Legit.ng