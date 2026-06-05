Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

U.S. Names Ghanaian Singer Hajia4Reall on "Worst of the Worst" Criminal Aliens List
Celebrities

U.S. Names Ghanaian Singer Hajia4Reall on "Worst of the Worst" Criminal Aliens List

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • The United States Department of Homeland Security placed Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall on its notorious list of dangerous criminal aliens following her romance fraud conviction
  • The official publication features 355 West African immigrants who face active deportation or have already been sent back home after committing various listed offences across American states
  • The popular female entertainer previously completed her prison term at a federal detention centre in Philadelphia before her eventual deportation back to her home country of Ghana

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Ghanaian singer and socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, has been listed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) among the “Worst of the Worst” criminal aliens.

The publication, released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), features 355 West African immigrants who have either been deported or are currently facing deportation proceedings, with about 30 of them identified as Ghanaians.

The U.S. government names Hajia4Reall on its official list of the most dangerous criminal aliens as part of Trump's mass deportation drive
Hajia4Reall appears on U.S. Department of Homeland Security's criminal aliens list. Photo: hajia4reall/dhs
Source: Instagram

The list published on the DHS website contains names, photographs, and details of crimes committed by those included.

Read also

US publishes 32 names, photos of "worst of the worst" Ghanian criminals to be deported

The DHS explained that offences range from shoplifting and fraud to drug possession, domestic violence, weapons charges, and child cruelty.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Hajia4Reall’s name appears on the list for fraud committed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which eventually led to her deportation back to Ghana.

The DHS notice stated that the purpose of the publication was to highlight individuals considered the most dangerous among criminal aliens arrested by ICE.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the statement read.

The department further explained that the release of the list was part of a broader immigration enforcement drive under President Donald Trump’s administration, which prioritised mass deportations starting with those considered most dangerous.

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here,” the notice added.

Hajia4Reall’s inclusion on the list comes after a long-running fraud case that ended with her conviction in the United States.

Read also

United States to deport 164 Iranians on DHS "worst of the worst" list, releases names and photos

According to ICE records, she was detained and served her sentence at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia before being deported to Ghana.

Her conviction was linked to a romance fraud scheme that targeted victims for financial gain.

The latest development places her among those officially marked by U.S. authorities as part of the “Worst of the Worst” criminal aliens list.

DHS names Hajia4Reall among West Africa's worst criminal aliens on a new list
Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall is listed among 355 West African criminal aliens on a new ICE publication tied to President Trump's deportation agenda. Photo: dhs
Source: Instagram

Captan details how Shatta Wale rescued Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng disclosed that Ghanaian singer Captan revealed how Nigerian superstar Burna Boy once faced severe trouble in Ghana and was rescued by dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Captan explained during a podcast interview that police officers arrested Burna Boy for smoking before Shatta Wale intervened by sending his team to bail the singer out and arrange a hotel room.

The former Shatta Movement Militants member added that maintaining a relationship with the star remains difficult due to personal rifts with his former boss, emphasising that his absolute loyalty belongs to Shatta Wale.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Mark consuelos Cbn deadline Aldis hodge Brighton butler Petrol prices