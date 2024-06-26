The type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Iyabo Ojo

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate cashing to the main event and not the after party which she was invited for

In the invitation card seen online, the time VDM was invited for the wedding was boldly seen as fans reacted to it

Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman or VDM, has been slammed by fans after a picture of his invitation card to Davido and Chioma's wedding went viral.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had reacted after VDM called her out and accused her of not getting an invitation to the wedding but the after party.

In the invitation card to the flamboyant ceremony seen online, it was stated that VDM was to attend the event at 5pm. Which shows that he was also not invited to the wedding proper but the after party.

Fans share VDM's invitation card to Chivido. Photo credit @davido/@verydarkblackman

Organisers warns VDM

In the viral photo of the invitation card, it was clearly stated that he would not be admitted to the event before the time written on the card.

The instruction on the card also stated that he must be at the venue with the IV, if not, he would not be admitted into the ceremony.

The social media activist went to the venue of the wedding in the company of Super Eagles' star, Victor Osimhen.

Reactions trail VDM's IV to Davido and Chioma's wedding

Netizens reacted to the picture of VDM'as IV. Here are some of the comments below:

@ademachismo:

"The wind has blown and chicken yansh has opened."

@nastee_gram:

"No wonder davido shock when he see am with Osimhen he go say 5 be never knack."

@_therealuche:

"Why did they invite him self. Na that one he evnt get."

@adukeadegold_place:

"Go check Iyabo IV says 10:00am and VDM says 5pm. So who is pained now."

@olayemi_prince:

"VDM sef na 5pm .. Na Oshimeh carry weyrey enter."

@eunice_yinka:

"Is not his fault, l pity the person that mingle with him to the point of inviting him to such occasion, omo osan to nko ponpo ba Iya e."

@omosexy1415:

"So na after invites werey got."

@vitamin_ree:

"I knew he was just projecting his insecurities on others."

@_____vint_eed_:

"Him too na still 5pm de him invite."

@promiseselebaby:

"Very dark brain!!!!" In portable's voice na Davido wey invite am I blame."

