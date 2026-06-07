JAMB announced that the 2026 Mop-Up UTME for candidates affected by technical issues

The examination notification slips are available with crucial details for the June 13 exam

The Board warned that this is the final opportunity for eligible candidates to sit the UTME

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said 2026 Mop-Up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates can now print their examination notification slips.

Legit.ng reports that the 2026 UTME Mop-Up is slated for Saturday, June 13, 2026, for candidates unable to sit for their earlier examinations due to technical challenges.

Technical challenges led to some candidates missing the original UTME examination.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the notification slip contains vital information, including the candidate's examination centre, date, time, and other important instructions necessary for a seamless examination exercise.

Benjamin advised eligible candidates to visit the Board's website and click on "Print 2026 Mop-Up UTME Slip" to access and print their slips.

This was contained in a statement issued via Benjamin’s X handle. on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

“Eligible candidates are advised to visit the Board's website and click on "Print 2026 Mop-Up UTME Slip" to access and print their slips. Candidates are strongly advised to print their slips well ahead of the examination date and familiarise themselves with their examination centres to avoid last-minute difficulties.”

Benjamin said the Mop-Up Examination represents the final opportunity for eligible candidates to sit the 2026 UTME.

He warned that no further examination would be conducted after this exercise.

“All candidates are therefore urged to take advantage of this opportunity and make the necessary preparations for the examination.”

Nigerians react to UTME Mop-Up exam slip

@Oziohu001

Sir, mine is showing not eligible, and I definitely wasn’t able to write the exam before. I even complained on the JAMB website and at jamb office. Please, why am I not eligible, sir @FabianB58246501

@BFarouq23945

sir us that have biometric issues for the first exam, are we going to use biometrics for this mop-up exam? Please explain to me

@Davidegs0o

@𝙹𝙰𝙼𝙱𝙷𝚀 𝙿𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚎 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚠 𝚖𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚜𝚎. 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊𝚏𝚏𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚎𝚌𝚑𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚞𝚎𝚜 𝚍𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚄𝚃𝙼𝙴 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚘𝚙-𝚞𝚙 𝚎𝚡𝚊𝚖. 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚢𝚘𝚞.202660149722𝙴𝙴

@Gone2soonx

I hope the original result slip too will begin as said after the exam this coming weekend.

@isaaq_ola

When will you open the portal for printing of Original result pls.. This is taking longer than expected...

JAMB releases 279 withheld UTME results

Recall that JAMB released 279 previously withheld UTME results following investigations into examination malpractice.

Results from suspicious centres remain withheld as investigations continue, ensuring integrity in examination processes.

Candidates can check their results by texting UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using their registered phone numbers.

JAMB gives update on original result slips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 results slip has not yet commenced.

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.

UTME candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.

Source: Legit.ng