New details have emerged on the ongoing battle between online critic VeryDarkMan and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana

The court has ordered VDM to take down the videos he made about Femi Falana and to desist from posting about the lawyer

The news spread on social media and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians as some wondered what would happen to Bobrisky

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has been ordered by the court to remove his videos about Femi Falana.

Recall that VDM became entangled in legal issues with Femi Falana and his rapper son, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, after he made bribery claims about them on social media while trying to bring down crossdresser Idris Okuneye, Bobrisky.

Nigerians react as court orders VDM on Falana issue.

Source: Instagram

The Falanas vowed to take legal action against the critic, and there is a new development on the matter.

On October 15, 2024, a legal document made the rounds on social media stating that the court had ordered online critic VeryDarkMan to take down his videos about Femi Falana and to cease mentioning the human rights lawyer henceforth.

See the document below:

Nigerians react as court gives VDM order

The new development in VDM and Femi Falana’s case was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them were pleased with the court’s judgement, others described it as an act of oppression.

Read their comments below:

___greisee:

“Delete and have peace, message have been passed ❤️.”

Shotbykelvin:

“I say he got off easy. Just delete and be wise.”

Kheineyherpss:

“If you like do agidi.”

Veevogee:

“So who won now in all of these?? Bob??? Chukwu biko.”

I_am_xtya:

“The fact that Bob hasn't been touched up till now says a lot about the Nigerian system.”

Jossidu:

“That’s all? 😂.”

Okunloye_emmanuel:

“You come think VDM go stop lol.”

Realbukkyfrancis:

“He’s even lucky he’s not paying anything.”

annie_patrick025:

“Vdm fans in the mud😂💔.. this one sweet me die😂.”

Stanalieke:

“The amount of lawsuits this guy have in court against him now eh. May God help him.”

Azcomgh:

“Does that mean that Bob case has been pushed aside?”

suparay_dike:

“If you come for me, you are the victim, if I come for you, you are still the victim—in vdm words.”

_omotayoo:

“As it should be.”

Princesstohhawt:

“Oppression and misuse of power. SMH.”

Why VDM said Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan finally reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he felt that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng