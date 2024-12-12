New drama has ensued between singer, Portable, and one of his numerous girlfriends, Queen Dami

Just recently, screen recordings trended showing the moment Portable rained curses on his lover for being on a TikTok live

The heated situation raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them slamming Dami, who used to be married to the late Alaafin of Oyo

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently fought with one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, in the public eye.

It all started when Queen Dami, the wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, joined a TikTok live discussion during the night.

As the conversation progressed, Portable joined the TikTok live show and started to rain curses on his girlfriend.

A video of Portable blasting Queen Dami on TikTok live starts another heated online discussion. Photos: @portablebaeby, @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

The Zazu Zeh crooner heavily blasted Queen Dami, noting that he had previously warned her to stop joining TikTok live.

Portable asked Queen Dami if she was a runs girl and if she wanted to become a polygamist. He also added that the god of iron and war, Ogun, would punish her.

In his words:

“You want to be a polygamist abi? What’s the meaning of what you’re doing online? Wetin you dey do online like this? Ogun go kill you. What did I tell you about not coming online? Are you a runs girl? A whole housewife, what are you doing online? Do you want Ogun to kill you? Wetin you dey do online like this? Are you crazy?”

As all of this was going on, Queen Dami appeared to be taken aback. However, she decided to remain silent while the other people on the live show advised her to go off.

See the trending video below:

Reactions as Portable slams Queen Dami

The screen recording of Portable lambasting Queen Dami on TikTok live went viral, and it raised hot takes from some Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Omo_olumo_:

“The Real Housewives of “PORT””

aleshdacoded:

“Una never see anything, portable and wives unlimited season film.”

omo___tolanii':

“I dey shame on behalf of Queen of yesterday.”

shaddylinks_empire':

“Wahala jam shege.”

crownnikky':

“Haaahaaaaaaaaa, a whole Alaafin’s queen, I am ashamed on her behalf.”

Kanimodoofficial:

“You get mind you dey date portable 😂 even your oko orun is more caring and chill than portable. 😂”

Oluwatidemilade_:

“Even spiritual husband no torment person like this😂.”

Adedeji__temitayo:

“A whole wife of the alafin.. I am ashamed for Queen Dami.”

Khaliva__luxury:

“Queen wey no get level😂.”

josepholasubomipe:

😮 ‘are you crazy??’ 😮 for a whole queen of Oyo Alafin😮.”

king.davidscuisine:

“Haaaaa ayeraye ijinlefe ara mi bu maso, even if am not loved at home I better remain single for life than settling for this guy. Shame come leave this lady come Dey catch me chai 😂😂😂😂.”

lawlars_decor_and_scent:

“😂😂😂😂😂una two fit.”

_miss_deo:

“😂 he likes polygamy but doesn’t want his wife to practice same 😂 Spirit husband.”

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Queen Dami attended Lege Miami's dating show.

The former wife of the Alaafin said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng