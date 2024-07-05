Sophia Momodu has shared a WhatsApp conversation between her and Davido as part of her evidence amid their ongoing court case

In the WhatsApp chat, which has since gone, the DMW label boss and his baby mama engaged in flirty talks

In another chat, Davido requested that they engage in a phone affair, which Sophia Momodu consented to

More drama has trailed the ongoing custody battle between Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over their 9-year-old daughter Imade Adeleke's custody.

Barely hours after details from Sophia's counter-affidavit emerged online, an old WhatsApp chat between the singer and his baby mama surfaced.

Sophia Momodu posts WhatsApp chat with Davido. Credit: @davido @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The chat, which was shared as part of Sophia’s evidence in their ongoing child custody case, saw the estranged couple engage in flirty talks.

In the WhatsApp conversation from 2020, Sophia stated that she had found a cute, quiet Italian restaurant for her and the DMW label boss to chill and enjoy. The singer, in response, urged her to call him and told her to head home because she was drunk.

However, in another chat, Davido also asked her that they engage in a phone affair, which she agreed to.

See the chat below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu claimed Davido threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him.

Netizens react to WhatsApp chat between Davido, Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

adorable_fure:

"Sophia let them enjoy honeymoon abeg."

priscillaoyin:

"Calling someone you’re older than with 6 years zaddy. Steeze."

commanderr_tom:

"This is more embarrassing for Sophia than Davido. I think she just needs to heal. Theres no point of Nigerians insulting her. She sounds like a wounded woman."

sanseberry22:

"Sophia wanted Davido so badly, not cos she loves him, but just to secure the bag. Now David is married and she's not having it."

fathiaaduke8:

"If David na poor man or you re in a better relationship u wouldn’t share this !!!!"

Davido reacts to Sophia Momodu’s claim

In another report, Davido reacted after his estranged lover, Sophia Momodu, released documents indicting him.

One of the Chivido fan pages created to help promote the upcoming wedding reacted to Sophia's allegations.

A post with the comment "Endurance Pro Max" was shared on the page, and Davido reacted to the comment by clicking the like button.

