Atiku Abubakar has expressed grief over the tragic stampede at a funfair held in Ibadan which has claimed 35 lives

The Oyo state police command confirmed seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media page, Atiku described the incident as "heartbreaking" and extended his condolences to the families of the victims

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted as the children’s funfair which turned tragic at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, has claimed many lives and others reported injured.

Ibadan funfair tragedy: Atiku mourns as death toll hits 35

Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state police confirmed that 35 minors have died, with seven suspects arrested for their roles in the disaster.

Reacting, Atiku, in a post shared on his X page, on Thursday, December 19, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

He described the incident as "heartbreaking" and prayed for the families of the victims.

Speaking further, Atiku reflected on the loss, questioning how to explain to parents that their children, who had excitedly set off for a holiday funfair, would never return home, even for Christmas.

The former VP tweeted:

"How do we tell nearly three dozen parents and wards that the children they saw off with excitement to a holiday funfair in Ibadan will not be returning home, not even late for Christmas? I am heartbroken, like millions of our citizens, over the tragedy that befell children who only wanted to have some fun after the rigours of the school term had come to an end. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who may have had their beautiful flowers plucked from them so early in the day.

"I pray that Almighty God provides comfort to all affected families and friends and heals the injured. My deepest condolences also go to the government and people of Oyo State. May the beautiful souls of the deceased rest in peace. -AA

