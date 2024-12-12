Nigerian singer Portable’s drama with his girlfriend Queen Dami has taken a new turn on social media

The former Alaafin of Oyo’s queen moved out of the music star’s house, and the Zazu crooner quickly stormed the place

Portable made claims about how he met Queen Dami and the things he did for her before she finally left

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus’ girlfriend, Queen Dami, has finally packed out of his house following their recent exchange.

It was reported that the Zazu crooner stormed Queen Dami’s TikTok live to rain curses and insults on her. The issue led to her moving out of his house.

In a new development, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of the apartment he got for Queen Dami after she packed her things.

Fans react to videos as Portable blasts Queen Dami. Photos: @officialqueen_dami, @portablebaeby

According to the singer, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife was a ‘runs girl' before he used the charms he had to tie her down. He claimed she used her waywardness to kill her late husband and also slammed her for not having a child for him.

Not stopping there, the Zazu crooner claimed that the first time he met Queen Dami, he had a two-some with her and a friend and that another time, he had a two-some with her and someone she called her daughter.

Portable added that the late Alaafin’s wife begged him to be serious with her despite knowing he had a wife, and he eventually agreed. According to the singer, he was raising the late Alaafin’s children out of respect for the Oyo king. He also claimed that Queen Dami used charms on him.

Portable also vowed to expose how Queen Dami and the other queens had boyfriends outside the palace.

See the videos below:

Reactions as Portable jubilates as Queen Dami moves out of his house

The video of Portable blasting Queen Dami went viral and raised reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

korede_coded:

“See disrespect to the throne of paramount King…. Wetin baba sef find reach rubbish lady like that Dami, see how she gave portable level to run his mouth.”

deborsharon_a:

“If this girl had continue her Olosho work according to portable ,it even better than this portable Ewu…”

bebluxuryhairs:

“Chai 😢, my gender make Una dey get choice sometimes.”

Mumcee_freshfoods:

“I will be happy if she doesn't go back.....men like portable are manipulative.....he will go back to her , crying and begging her again...... But I no pity her at all.”

Leemarcos19:

“May God let the Alaafin rest in peace 😂Baba sef collect 🤦‍♀️ boboyi nah goat.”

mahmud_yandagi:

“BAHDBOYJAGO OR PORTABLE??”

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Queen Dami attended Lege Miami's dating show.

The former wife of the Alaafin said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her.

