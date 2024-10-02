Singer Wizkid is not in the mood for any peaceful bants as he continues to make harsh comments at his younger colleague Davido

The 34-year-old singer had called OBO several unpalatable names and a fan showed concern about how the Unavailable crooner would feel about his tweets

Wizkid replied to the fan's tweet and continued to drag Davido, which caused several reactions on social media

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has stated that he does not care about how his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, feels. He also stated in pidgin English that it would not be well with the singer's feelings.

Wizkid and Davido have an age-long rift and it resurfaces after the Daddy Yo crooner said he wanted to release a song on October 1. Davido also chose the date which made fans of both singers drag themselves online.

According to Wizkid, Davido has no talent and he also described the 31-year-old as a bingo. Despite the calls by some social media personalities including Daniel Regha to calm Wizkid, the singer continued with his tweets.

Besides, On-Air-Personality, Do2dtun, noted that he was tired of the consistent fight between Davido and Wizkid. He also asked that they should resolve their conflict.

See Wizkid's latest tweet below:

Reactions to Wizkid's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wizkid's tweet below:

@_BigKhalifa:

"That Tunde eggnut if you no give him his size e go pain me, he don Dey disrespect you no be today!"

@_VALKlNG:

:"Nothing concerns me if na Wizkid be the devil for this fight, I go still support am."

@GucciStarboi:

"Jesus !!!! My idolo no dey go through corners at all, e Dey plaster am him bald skull wotowoto I don d! e."

@wizkidfc_:

"Baba no go offline today o. The gbedu go still run come."

@wizkidfc_:

"Hm feeling go crash like crypto."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Wizkid don wear apron again."

Daniel Regha slams Wizkid for fighting Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Daniel Regha had tackled Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo as he plans to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

