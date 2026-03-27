WAEC announces timetable for the 2026 May/June WASSCE examination starting April 7, 2026

Candidates will have extended time allowances for blind, deaf, and dumb students during the exams

Key subjects include Maths, English, Chemistry, and various applied technology disciplines in the upcoming exams

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2026 May/June SCCE examination in Nigeria.

The 2026 WASSCE for school candidates will commence on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

WAEC releases crucial timetable for 2026 WASSCE. Photo credit: WAEC/@olatunji_Godson

Source: UGC

WAEC releases timetable for 2026 WASSCE

This was contained in a document issued by WAEC via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecnigeria.

The internal candidate examination will start with project work for basketry, ceramics, jewellery 3, Leatherwork, picture making 3, sculpture, textiles 3, graphic design, art and design - Studio 3.

Other related subjects are Applied Technology II (Building Construction and Wood Technology 3) (Practical), Applied Technology I (Automotive & Metal Technology) 3, etc.

Further Mathematics 2 (Essay) and 1 (Objective) will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

General Mathematics/Mathematics 2 (Essay) and 1 (Objective) will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

For the English Language Essay and Objective examination, the date is Wednesday, June 10, 2026, while for the Chemistry Essay and Objective, it will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2026.

The date for the Economics essay and Objective is Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The candidate will sit for the Accounting Essay and Objective on Thursday, June 18, 2026

WAEC said Blind, deaf, and dumb candidates should be allowed one and a half times the time allotted to other candidates.

WAEC releases 2026 CB-WASSCE results for private candidates

Recall that WAEC released the 2026 CB-WASSCE results for private candidates, First Series, for public access.

Candidates have been advised to check the official WAEC portal, with results available within 12 hours.

The examination body appreciated stakeholders for their cooperation, crediting them for the smooth conduct of the exams.

WAEC announces deadline for 2026 May/June WASSCE registration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) extended the registration period for the 2026 May/June WASSCE for school candidates.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Lausa, approved the extension of the WASSCE registration deadline.

WAEC management urged all schools and stakeholders to complete pending registration before the final deadline.

Source: Legit.ng