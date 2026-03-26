The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Team Melli of Iran in a friendly match on March 27, 2026

This is part of a four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, also involving Jordan and Costa Rica

Nigeria will face Jordan in the second fixture on March 31, 2026, while Iran will take on Costa Rica

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Team Melli of Iran in an international friendly match in Antalya, Turkey, on March 27, 2026.

The fixture is part of a four-nation invitational tournament also involving the senior national teams of Jordan and Costa Rica for the March break.

Super Eagles set to face Iran in an international friendly in Turkey. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

It was initially scheduled to be played in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, but it was shifted to Antalya because of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Nigeria vs Iran preview

Nigeria and Iran do not share much history as they have only met twice, the last of which was a group stage match in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which ended in a draw.

The other fixture between the two was in the Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong in 1998. Ahmed Garba’s second-half strike was the difference maker.

This would be the third meeting between the two sides, and it doesn't carry similar importance for each team, which are facing different challenges.

Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing its case against DR Congo’s ineligibility issue, while Iran's participation is uncertain.

Iran was one of the earliest teams that qualified for the World Cup, but the current war against US and Israel threatens their participation at the tournament.

Nigeria have been in good form, winning five of their last seven matches, and drawing two against Morocco and Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iran has struggled for form and ere winless in their last three matches and need to find their form ahead of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Nigeria vs Iran team news

Eric Chelle excluded Victor Osimhen from his 23-man squad to allow the striker to recover fully, but he unfortunately suffered a hand injury for Galatasaray hours after the squad announcement.

Ola Aina was left out for a similar reason, while the NFF confirmed that Calvin Bassey has withdrawn due to a back injury and was replaced by Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei will be without Saeid Ezatolahi, who is out due to a foot injury, as noted by Team Melli. Sardar Azmoun was excluded due to an issue with the federation.

Iran face Super Eagles of Nigeria in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Nigeria vs Iran

The match will be played at Corendon Airlines Stadium in Antalya, Turkey, the home of Antalyaspor, at 2 pm Nigerian time.

There has yet to be information on where to watch the match for the Nigerian audience. However, there is an expectation that local TV channels and Supersport will broadcast the match. Keep an eye on this space for further details as soon as they are available.

NFF confirms full house

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF confirmed that all invited players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Antalya, excluding Calvin Bassey.

The Fulham defender withdrew from the team due to a back injury, while top stars, including captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman, were present.

Source: Legit.ng