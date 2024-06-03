Katharine Wilder's biography: age, net worth, children and grandchildren

Katherine Wilder is an American actress known for her roles in films such as Call the Midwife, Ready Player One and Darwin Story. She is widely recognised as the only daughter of American actor and comedian Gene Wilder. Gene Wilder is famous for his portrayal of Willy Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Katharine and Gene Wilder during the New York City opening of "Silver Streak" (L). Actor Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka on set. (R). Photo: Abner Symons, Silver Screen Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katharine Wilder was born in the United States of America. Growing up, she did not have a close relationship with him. Her parents divorced, which affected her relationship with her father, who had adopted her when he married the actress' mother. Largely, she has maintained a low profile.

Profile summary

Full name Katharine Schutz Wilder Gender Female Date of birth 1960s Age 50-60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Joan Schutz Father Gene Wilder Profession Actress Net worth $500000

Katharine Wilder's bio

She was born in the United States of America. Her parents are Mary Joan Schutz and Jerome Silberman, famous as Gene Wilder. Gene Wilder is not her biological father. The comedian adopted her when he married Katharine's mother. Her parents got married on 27 October 1967. However, they divorced after 13 years.

Katharine had an estranged relationship with her father after her parents divorced. According to reports, her parents divorced because Mary Joan Schutz thought that he had an affair with his Young Frankenstein co-star, Madeline Kahn.

After the divorce, the actress cut all ties with her father. The actor wrote a book titled Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art for his daughter as a way of restoring his relationship with her. Gene Wilder passed away on 29 August 2016.

What is Katharine Wilder's age?

Top-5 facts about Katharine Wilder. Photo: Abner Symons/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actress has kept her life private, and personal details like her exact date of birth remain unknown. According to some sources, she was born in the 1960s, so she could be in her 50s or 60s.

Who was Gene Wilder married to when he died?

When the American comedian's marriage to Katharine Wilder's mother ended, he married American actress Gilder Radner in 1984. After Gilder's demise, he married American costume designer Karen Boyer in 1991 until his death on 29 August 2016.

How did Gene Wilder pass away?

The American comedian died from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He passed away at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America. According to the New York Times, his nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, confirmed that he died from Alzheimer's disease.

Why is Katharine Wilder famous?

She is an actress known for her portrayal of Audrey Fleming in the television series Call the Midwife. In addition to her fame as an actress, she is famous for being the daughter of the renowned actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker Gene Wilder. He made his acting debut in 1961 when he portrayed Happy in the television series Play of the Week.

He has won multiple awards during his career when he was alive. Some of them include Special Award, Lifetime Achievement and Nebula awards. He is also known for his books such as The Woman in Red, The Woman Who Wouldn't and Even Dogs Learn How to Swim.

Katharine Wilder's movies

According to her IMDb profile, she has 16 credits as an actress. Below are the films she is known for;

Year Project Role 2024 The Faceless Lady Margaret Hodnett 2024 True Detective Blair Hartman 2023 Darwin Story Lee 2023 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Miss Fernburst 2023 Dangerous Liaisons Eloise de Chalon 2022 Anatomy of a Scandal Kitty Ledger 2019 Two Heads Creek Annabelle 2017-2018 Frontier Chaulk

What is Katharine Wilder's net worth?

Actor Gene Wilder during the 14th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 13, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Digital Ocean and InfoCradle, her net worth is alleged to be $500000. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Naija News, her father Gene Wilder's net worth before his demise was alleged to be $20 million.Katharine Wilder's children

FAQs

Who is Katharine Wilder? She is an American actress famous as the daughter of Gene Wilder. Who is Katharine Wilder's mother? Her mother is Mary Joan Schutz. How old is Katharine Wilder? She is in her 50s or 60s as of 2024. Did Gene Wilder have biological children? No, Katharine Wilder is the only child of the American author. He adopted her when he married her mother in 1967. Who is Katharine Wilder's son? The actress has kept her life private, so it is unknown if he has a son. What is Katharine Wilder's nationality? She is American.

Katharine Wilder is the only child of the American author and comedian Gene Wilder. She is an established actress known for her notable roles in movies such as Darwin Story and Two Heads Creek. Despite being famous as an actress and the child of a renowned actor, she has maintained a low profile.

