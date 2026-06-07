World Trade Organisation boss Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is in mourning after losing his brother, Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo

The late Ikechukwu was a member of the royal family of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta state, South-south Nigeria

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi extended his condolences, urging the Okonjo family to find solace in the legacy of the deceased

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Southern Nigeria, with a strong focus on Africa and broader international affairs.

Asaba, Delta state - Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, younger brother of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has died.

As reported by The Nation on Saturday, June 6, Ikechukwu, a member of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

World Trade Organisation boss Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala mourns the loss of his brother Ikechukwu, with Peter Obi expressing his condolences. Photo credit: @NOIweala

Source: Twitter

Okonjo-Iweala's brother is dead

The Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, announced the death in a public notice.

Guardian also confirmed the development, noting that the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta state is in mourning.

In a statement issued by the kingdom, Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, lamented that the late prince's passing has left a deep void in both the royal family and the kingdom.

According to the royal statement, the deceased was an irreplaceable member of the royal family whose roots were deeply connected to the history, dignity, and enduring traditions of the kingdom.

The monarch stated:

“He was, above all, a proud and irreplaceable member of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family."

Reflecting on his life and contributions, the Obi said Prince Okonjo lived with grace and touched the lives of many who came in contact with him. Ifechukwude Okonjo II added that his memory would remain cherished by family members, friends, and members of the community.

The statement added:

“His passage leaves a void that words can only partially express. He walked among us with grace, and his memory shall endure in the hearts of all who knew and loved him."

Peter Obi mourns Okonjo-Iweala’s brother

Joining others to mourn the deceased, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, expressed “profound sorrow.”

The former Anambra governor sent a message of support to Okonjo-Iweala as the former Nigerian minister of finance mourns the personal loss.

Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, June 7:

“My dearest sister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, it is with profound sorrow that I received the sad news of the demise of Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, your younger brother.

“The loss of a younger sibling is an arduous and grievous experience. Please accept my sincerest sympathies, extended to you, the esteemed royal family of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, and all individuals who held Prince Ikechukwu in their affections.”

Peter Obi expresses condolences to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the Ogwashi-Uku royal family following the death of Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The opposition leader added via a post on X:

“May God Almighty who called him home grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant your family the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss. God Almighty bless your family always.”

Legit.ng reports that the late prince is survived by his wife, daughter, brothers, sisters, and other members of his extended family.

Read more on Okonjo Iweala:

Okonjo-Iweala hails Nigerian author

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonjo-Iweala commended Nigerian author Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice for an article advocating girl-child education in northern Nigeria, describing the piece as exceptional.

The WTO DG said she rarely shares articles that speak positively about her, but made an exception in this case.

Source: Legit.ng