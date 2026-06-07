Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering anti-corruption in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) typically declares individuals wanted after they consistently evade lawful invitations, fail to cooperate with ongoing investigations, or are suspected of fleeing to avoid prosecution.

This procedure is a grave enforcement mechanism used primarily as a last resort.

Collage of ex-public officials Sadiya Farouq and Timipre Sylva wanted by Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC as the agency intensifies crackdown on financial crimes. Photo credit: @FinMinNigeria, @Sadiya_farouq

Source: Twitter

In this report, Legit.ng highlights 10 wanted persons by the EFCC in Nigeria in 2026.

1) Timipre Sylva

2) Sadiya Farouq

3) Emeka Iheanacho

4) Ogadima Duru

5) Khalidur Talukder

6) Halimat Adenike Tejuosho

7) Peiyuan Niu

8) Jamilu Shaka

9) Christopher Enweremade

10) Abdullahi Bashir Haske

Checks on Sunday, June 7, show that 157 wanted persons are listed on the EFCC's official website. They can be viewed here, along with their pictures.

Source: Legit.ng