2026: List of 10 Wanted Persons by EFCC in Nigeria, Names and Photos Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering anti-corruption in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) typically declares individuals wanted after they consistently evade lawful invitations, fail to cooperate with ongoing investigations, or are suspected of fleeing to avoid prosecution.
This procedure is a grave enforcement mechanism used primarily as a last resort.
In this report, Legit.ng highlights 10 wanted persons by the EFCC in Nigeria in 2026.
1) Timipre Sylva
2) Sadiya Farouq
3) Emeka Iheanacho
4) Ogadima Duru
5) Khalidur Talukder
6) Halimat Adenike Tejuosho
7) Peiyuan Niu
8) Jamilu Shaka
9) Christopher Enweremade
10) Abdullahi Bashir Haske
Checks on Sunday, June 7, show that 157 wanted persons are listed on the EFCC's official website. They can be viewed here, along with their pictures.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.