Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has once again slammed her colleague, Zubby Michael on social media

Following Zubby’s presence at Junior Pope’s burial, the actress took to her page to make claims about it

Angela dragged Zubby over his choice of outfit at the event while sharing what she claimed to be the real reason he went

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has drawn the attention of fans after dragging Zubby Michael for attending Junior Pope’s burial.

Recall that late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope was buried in Enugu on Friday, May 17, 2024, and some of his colleagues were in attendance including Zubby Michael.

Angela Okorie spills reason Zubby Michael attended Junior Pope's burial. Photos: @zubbymichael, @realangelaokorie, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

However, Angela Okorie who had dragged Zubby in the past was not impressed by his attendance at the solemn occasion.

The movie star took to her Instagram stories to call out Zubby while making claims on the real reason he chose to attend Junior Pope’s burial. According to Angela, he only did it for propaganda.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The controversial actress claimed that Zubby wasn’t at Junior Pope’s burial because he loved him but because she had dragged him online. Not stopping there, she went on to slam her colleague for what he wore to the burial.

In one of her posts she wrote:

“Zubby no go that burial because he too love Junior pope o, Na Propaganda he Dey do

Cos I don drag am pass I pass my neighbour generator, Niigga wear red go burial like say na ogwuego meeting he dey go.”

See screenshots of her post below:

Netizens react as Angela drags Zubby

Angela Okorie’s online tirade about Zubby’s presence at Junior Pope’s burial drew reactions from netizens with some asking why she wasn’t at the burial. Read some of their comments below:

Tonia.gram_:

“Nurse!!! She’s out again o. Make una hold am o.”

Adetomywa_giwa:

“At least he attended, did you? All your noise, one would have thought you will be front row at the burial!”

Daddythekreator:

“You who loves him soo much, why didn’t you fly down for the burial?”

Trina_joness:

“Why didn’t you go Angela??? . At least he went regardless of whatever issue they had before he passed.”

obifranklyn:

“You are in America cos you don’t consider it necessary to be at the burial, yet you’re blaming someone who attended. Do we now have uniform for burials? I never knew such exists. Stop dragging this boy cos he is greater than you in all ramifications.”

gungirl001:

“Since Angela survive that g.u.n attack , she come dey feel like commando.”

officialkelvinpower:

“Tell us if there’s something between u and this guy that u just wanna use this opportunity to tackle him, na clothes den tk Dey mourn? Or na by black? lol Zuwanike .”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“U wey love Jnr pope l no see u for the burial…go and eat ur basmatic rice and rest Abeg.”

Effedeborah:

“For burial wey you no attend, orishirishi.”

KCee gives reason for pledging to raise Jnr Pope's kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, was one of those present at late actor Junior Pope’s burial.

One of the highlights from the burial was when singer KCee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, vowed to take on the care of Junior Pope’s three young sons.

Also, in the video, KCee explained why he and E-Money had decided to raise the late Junior Pope’s children.

Source: Legit.ng