A number of Nigerian celebrities were at the centre of controversial discussions in the year 2023

Some of them trended for negative reasons, including relationship drama, police issues, and more

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some top celebrity scandals that rocked social media this year

The year 2023 is gradually ending, and one cannot help but reminisce about some of the controversial events that got Nigerians talking.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a trip down memory lane, from January to December, to highlight some of the celebrity scandals that rocked social media this year.

Moyo Lawal's leaked tape, Portable's arrest and other celebrity scandals rocked 2023.

1. Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu spills tea on actor

The year 2023 was ushered in by drama from Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu, who chose to speak up about their relationship. She spilled messy details about the movie star, such as how a foreign woman paid him to sleep with her, how he never touched her for five years, how she was going to be the one to pay for their wedding, his sexuality, and more.

2. Portable arrested and detained

On March 31, 2023, popular Nigerian singer Portable found himself behind bars after he was eventually arrested by the police. The Zazu Zeh crooner was taken in after he resisted arrest and failed to show up at the station after several invites from the police. During this period, a video trended online of Portable saying ‘I am a baboo’ while resisting arrest after policemen stormed his bar in Ogun state.

3. Seun Kuti arrested and paraded after getting physical with policeman

Another celebrity scandal that rocked social media spaces was when popular singer, Seun Kuti’s altercation with a policeman was captured in a viral video in May 2023. In the video, the music star appeared to get physical with the uniformed man while accusing him of wanting to hurt his wife and child, who were in his car. Shortly after the incident, the music star was arrested and paraded with other alleged criminals who were in detention.

4. Mohbad’s death and burial videos spark controversy

Popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad, became more of a public figure after his unfortunate demise on September 12, 2023, at the young age of 27. The music star died under unclear and controversial circumstances leading to Nigerians clamouring for justice. Fans of the late singer got more riled up after Mohbad was quickly buried, and a video of his bent head inside the casket went viral. This raised more questions about the circumstances that led to his death, his relationship with his family and more.

5. Naira Marley and Sam Larry cancelled over Mohbad’s death

Following Mohbad’s death, many Nigerians pointed fingers at Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry. Recall that about a year before Mohbad died, he had shared a distressing video noting that if anything happened to him, Naira Marley should be held responsible. To make matters worse, a video surfaced on social media showing the Marlian boss’ associate, Sam Larry, storming the set of a video shoot to attack Mohbad.

Radio stations banned Naira Marley’s music. He also lost numerous followers on social media as people called for him and Sam Larry to be arrested.

6. Davido and numerous baby mama dramas

Recall that the year 2022 ended on a very sad note for Davido after he and his then-girlfriend, Chioma, lost their son, Ifeanyi. However, it came as a surprise in the early part of 2022 when an American-based business lady, Anita Brown, claimed she was pregnant for the singer. The young lady went to great lengths to prove her claim, including taking the pregnancy test on Instagram Live and also sharing her chats with Davido as the singer begged her to terminate the pregnancy.

A French lady, Ivanna Bay, also claimed to be pregnant for Davido. All these happened when Davido and Chioma were supposedly mourning the death of their son, and it got many Nigerians disappointed in the music star. A few fans, however, defended OBO.

7. Moyo Lawal’s leaked tape breaks internet

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, caused a frenzy on social media in September 2023 after a video of her bedroom time with a man got leaked. The clip showed the movie star and the man in compromising positions, and it gave netizens a lot to talk about. A few days after the controversial tape leaked online, Moyo Lawal broke her silence and vowed to take legal action.

8.Iyabo Ojo accused of being a bully

In 2023, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo experienced a shift in the public’s perception of her over the role she played in the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show. The film star was accused of bullying her co-stars, Laura Ikeji and Morey Faith. Also, another video emerged on social media of Iyabo Ojo saying she can bully a person if she does not like them. This came as a shock to some of her fans, who saw her as an activist who always fights for justice. Iyabo Ojo, however, shut down the bullying claims and stated that she only did those things on the show for better ratings.

9. Mr Ibu falls sick, leg gets amputated amid family drama

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, was embroiled in a scandal that made headlines after he was hospitalised over his ill health. In a bid to get him well, many Nigerians donated funds running into several millions. The money sparked drama between his wife, Stellamaris Okafor and his adopted daughter, Jasmine. There were claims and counterclaims of funds misappropriation from both ends and it was followed by different videos of Jasmine and Stellamaris feeding Mr Ibu and trying to show who has been there for him the most. Jasmine claimed, through Very Dark Man, that Mr Ibu’s wife had asked for the money to be split four ways, with one part given to her, to her brother and to Jasmine and the last part to Mr Ibu because she needed an iPhone, and to do her backside surgery. On the other hand, Jasmine was reportedly later arrested with one of Mr Ibu’s sons for stealing from his donated funds.

10. Jay Boogie's post-BBL health issues

Nigerian transgender model, Daniel Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, was embroiled in a scandal over his alleged health issues, which he used to get donations from well-wishers. The socialite had cried out online that he suffered acute kidney injury and sepsis after he underwent a BBL surgery. However, events that occurred after that left many wondering if he was not only trying to take advantage of kind Nigerians who were donating funds to him. Shortly after people started to call Jay Boogie a scam, the trans model started to go for interviews, and he looked like he had recovered well, further strengthening people’s suspicions.

11. Oladips’ alleged death stunt to promote his album

On November 15, 2023, news made the rounds that music star, Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, had passed on at the age of 28, only a day before the release of his album. The news was met with social media outcry as many netizens berated themselves for not taking the singer seriously when he had previously cried for help. However, only a few days later, his close pals started to reveal online that the singer was not dead. This sparked fresh social media outrage, with netizens claiming he tried to promote his music with a fake death stunt.

Keeping up with celebrity scandals is as easy as opening a social media app, and we witnessed quite a lot in 2023. 2024 is fast approaching, and we cannot wait to see what controversies and scandals will rock social media in 2023 and give netizens a lot to talk about.

