A leaked bedroom video of TikToker Cindy Oshodi has been circulating online and has drawn the attention of many Nigerians

In the video, she was with a man wearing a nose mask to conceal his identity as they both spent time together

Her reaction to the video has sparked criticism from many fans, who questioned her statements and the circumstances surrounding the incident

A personal bedroom video of popular TikToker Cindy Oshodi has surfaced online, to the dismay of many Nigerians who are now reacting to it.

In the recording, which lasted a few minutes, the brand influencer was with a man who used a face mask to conceal his identity as they both got personal in the other room.

Reactions as TikToker Cindy Oshodi’s leaked bedroom takes over internet, she reacts. Photo credit@cindyoshodi

Source: Instagram

The man’s action in the video left many viewers alarmed, with some reacting to the couple’s explicit moments.

At some point, the pair reportedly moved from the initial location to the living room, where they continued.

Cindy Oshodi breaks silence over leaked tape

Reacting in a video on her TikTok page, Oshodi took responsibility for the video and explained that it happened between 2019 and 2020.

According to her, she did not know better at the time and was pushed into making such videos to meet her needs.

She added that she was sorry for disappointing her fans and lamented that if she opened a GoFundMe to raise money for herself, people would still criticise her.

TikToker Cindy Oshodi’s leaked bedroom trends online. Photo credit@cindyoshodi

Source: Instagram

She also stated that if she fully explained what she had been through, many people would be shocked by her story.

Fans react to Cindy Oshodi’s video

Reacting, fans criticised her and said there was no excuse for making such a video to survive.

According to them, many people go through worse situations but do not compromise their integrity because of it.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions as Cindy Oshodi's video trends online

Fans reacted to the video and the apology shared on her social media page. Here are comments below:

@ade__d__smith shared:

"After apology comes emotional blackmailing it’s well."

@kamso_123 commented:

"Dislike when people use the excuse of going through a hard time to justify bad behaviour that they did. You not the only person going through a hard time. People are hawking in the streets, doing menial jobs to make ends meet. You not better than them.. own your life and move."

@iam_nnma reacted:

"I don’t think there’s an excuse for living an indecent life, people go through stuffs and come out of it, no excuses my dia."

@gonberichforeva_ shared:

"She resemble destiny boy."

@obaksolo shared:

"You will see plenty OS wey dere video never drop dey criticize her. Person wey dey change BF every market day no no say she’s not better than her. My dear no matter your explanation They won’t listen. Just live your Life."

Sisi Alagbo reacts to bedroom video

Legit.ng had reported that Sisi Alagbo had returned online amid fears that she may take drastic action against herself over her leaked bedroom video

In a video shared on her Facebook page, she was in tears while telling her family and Nigerians what she wants.

Her demand got many talking as they shared their observations about what she wants.

Source: Legit.ng