A video of Stella Maris Okafor, Mr Ibu's wife, in the hospital with her husband has stirred reactions online

Stella, in the viral clip, was seen feeding her husband Eba and Okro soup as she tried to replicate an emotional video released days before by Lady Jasmine

The unhealthy rivalry between Mr Ibu and his alleged adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine, has become an eye-sore for many online

The bickering and rivalry between Stella Maris Okafor and Lady Jasmine has taken a new twist. Both women have taken to social media to record themselves feeding veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, on his sick bed.

Some days ago, Lady Jasmine, Mr Ibu's alleged adopted daughter, released clips of herself feeding the veteran food in bed.

Clips of Mr Ibu's wife feeding him Eba and Okro in the ICU go viral. Photo credit: @realiburess/@famousblogng

Source: Instagram

These clips were posted online to counter some allegations levelled against her by Mr Ibu's wife.

Days after Lady Jasmine's videos went viral, Mr Ibu's wife has now released her version. She was seen in the trending clip also feeding the veteran comic Eba and Okro soup.

Stella Maris brags about her feeding Mr Ibu

A comment by Mr Ibu's wife in the viral clip has stirred emotions online as she was heard asking her husband if he enjoys being fed by her.

Over the last few days, Mr Ibu's wife has released a couple of posts calling out Lady Jasmine over donations made to her husband.

She alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu's son were having an affair, and they had a plan to elope with her husband's donation.

See the clip of Mr Ibu's wife feeding her husband below:

"The battle to own Mr Ibu," Fans react to Stella Maris' video

The rivalry between Mr Ibu's wife and Lady Jasmine has intensified as clips of them feeding the ailing man on his sick bed have become social media sensations.

Fans have reacted to the clip; here are some of the responses the video stirred online:

@tblazee_:

"My wife feeding you do you enjoy your wife feeding you? Am I the only one who feels this is to chase clout battle of who owns Mr IBU."

@princessify_nwa:

"You guys should allow her video it Jasmine video and record everything and move she does in that family."

@skach_interiors:

"Ibu you messed up your life, no wonder you’re in this condition… rubbing sidechicks on your wife’s face."

@specialagentharoldcooper:

"Are you all m*d????? Let this man be na Haba."

@_boocaller:

"Dis woman get problem."

@robyekpo:

"Wait!! Did I just hear "Do you enjoy your wife feeding you?" Heiii God!! Battle of the owner of Mr Ibu season 2!! Jasmine, you don do make person wife dey ask "do you enjoy your wife feeding you?" Kai! This is sad!! Infact, the wife and Jasmine will eventually kill this man because of this unhealthy competition."

@9jawoman:

"Fame na your mate? Even in your lowest of lows someone is putting a camera in your face for billions of people to see, fame comes with a huge price mehn!"

@luxury23550:

"Eba for ICU patient."

@officialibidun:

"Which one is do you enjoy your wife feeding you. Lol Ile olorogun."

@bellz_beautybase:

"What is all this lord??"

@iamchams231:

"People living their lives for the public. Why should every goddam activity be posted on social media."

@ogbeniassideeq:

"Na wa ooo. All this rubbish will be adding to the man’s mental health self. Make una carry una rubbish comot joor."

@missokhifo:

"This woman stop allowing social media pressure you into proving a point! He is your husband! Jasmine is the stranger in your midst."

@callher_maly:

"Don't Mr Ibu have family members?.. can't they at this point tell or even warn the other lady to give them space at this time?"

Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine finally reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Lady Jasmine took time to address some of the allegations levelled against her by her adopted father's wife.

Jasmine's reaction came after her estranged husband had acknowledged that she was in a romantic relationship with the veteran comic's son.

The content creator was also accused of trying to elope with her adopted father's donations.

Source: Legit.ng