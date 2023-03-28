Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news after he took to social media to cry out

According to videos making the rounds online, some armed policemen tried to take the Zazu Zeh crooner away

Portable, however, resisted their efforts and also shared a video of him with the police officers in his office as he challenged them

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is making headlines over his exchange with police officers after they tried to arrest him.

A video made the rounds online of the Zazu Zeh crooner crying out and challenging the authority of the policemen as they tried to cart him away.

In one video, the music star claimed a Yahoo boy brought the policemen to take him and some of his people away.

Video as Portable challenges policemen trying to arrest him, refuses to go with them. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, he makes his money through legit means, and the person behind the arrest was someone he had helped and even advised to go into music instead of internet fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the clip below:

In more videos, Portable continued to stand his ground as he showed the bus the policemen brought to take him away. The music star challenged them in the viral clip. See below:

Portable challenges policemen

Another video also went viral from the incident of Portable challenging the policemen in his office. The music star went on Instagram live to show his fans what was going on.

In the clip, Portable made sure to ask the policemen about his offence and even demanded to see their ID cards. He also rebuffed the efforts of the officers to shut him down and told them that he was a superstar and a celebrity.

According to Portable, he is also in government and is a federal government liability. He added that he works for the APC.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Portable’s heated exchange with police as they try to arrest him

The videos of Portable’s drama with the police soon trended on social media and got a lot of Nigerians talking. Many of them hailed him for never being intimidated and standing for his right. Read some of their comments below:

derickrose28:

“Werey say I’m baboon,I live in zoo,my name is zazoo Make nobody touch my baby. Olopa ma ko everybody leeni .”

gylliananthonette:

“I love how he always stands up for himself ...and everyone around him...uou no fit intimidate am.”

iamtrinityguy:

“Portable no Dey fear Anybody Werey meet Werey .”

tufab:

“Gotta give it to this guy. He’s fearless. I no sure say anybody fit go drink for Portable Bar make he no pay. Dem go use rope tie am, put for backyard. Zazooooooo. ”

big.emir:

“Omo I too like portable!! E no gree for them!! See as e face dem ”

its_blackwizzy01:

“Na who fit them be that you see them no fit carry am go if na those butter celeb now them go don follow.”

jayjay_daf:

“He say na federal Government liability and he works for APC. Lmao . Akoi Tinubu .”

oo29_____:

“Yahoo boy use police arrest musician I no understand .”

Portable throws birthday party for son

To show how much he adores his first son, Portable threw a birthday party for him on March 27.

On his Instagram page, the singer shared several photos of the birthday boy Ogooluwa with his baby brother at the party.

An event decorator set up balloons, a backdrop with the birthday boy's photo, a themed cake on a stand, and party packs on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng