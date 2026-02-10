The story of Gary Owen ex-wife, Kenya Duke, and the drama behind their divorce

Kenya Duke, comedian Gary Owen’s ex-wife, made headlines when their long-term marriage came to an end. After nearly 18 years together, their divorce unfolded in the public eye, sparking widespread attention. The drama revealed personal, financial, and emotional struggles behind their once seemingly perfect relationship.

Key takeaways

Kenya Duke and Gary Owen were married for nearly 18 years and raised a blended family, including two children together and Kenya’s son from a previous relationship.

and raised a blended family, including two children together and Kenya’s son from a previous relationship. Their separation involved long-standing marital problems, emotional strain, financial disagreements, and management disputes.

Since the split, Kenya Duke has prioritised personal development, career pursuits, and co-parenting, highlighting her resilience and independent path after a high-profile marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Kenya Duke Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1974 Age 51 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 56 Weight in kilograms 123 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Gary Owen Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur, TV personality, podcaster Instagram @trulykenya Facebook @TrulyKenya

Who is Gary Owen’s ex-wife, Kenya Duke?

Kenya Duke is an American entrepreneur and media personality who worked extensively behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. Before her marriage ended, she was heavily involved in managing Gary Owen’s comedy career, including handling bookings, finances, and strategic decisions.

She has been featured in Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I'm Smiling (2011), Gary Owen: Breakin' Out the Park (2008), and DeRay Davis: Power Play (2010). Kenya also hosts the Truly Kenya podcast, where she delves into conversations about personal life, relationships, intimacy, and kids.

Although she largely stayed out of the spotlight when she was married to stand-up comedian and actor Gary Owen, Kenya Duke gained public attention following the divorce, where she shared her perspective on the relationship and its challenges.

Gary Owen and Kenya Duke’s marriage and family life

Kenya Duke met Gary Owen in the late 1990s, before he rose to mainstream fame. At the time, Gary was still establishing himself as a stand-up comedian. Their relationship grew steadily, built on mutual support and shared ambition.

They eventually married on 19 July 2003, becoming one of the most recognisable interracial couples in comedy circles. Gary Owen frequently referenced his family life in his stand-up routines, often crediting Kenya for being a stabilising force in his career.

Kenya Duke and Gary Owen built a blended family together. Kenya had a son from a previous relationship, whom Gary helped raise, and they later welcomed two children of their own. Their children are Kennedy Owen, Austin Owen, and Emilio Owen.

For years, the couple presented a united front publicly, often appearing supportive and affectionate. Kenya played a central role in managing household responsibilities while also contributing professionally to Gary’s success, a dynamic that later became a focal point during their divorce.

Why did Gary Owen get divorced?

In March 2021, Kenya Duke filed for divorce in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County after nearly 18 years of marriage. The news came as a surprise, as the couple had long portrayed a strong partnership. As the legal process unfolded, tensions became public.

Both parties made statements that hinted at deep-seated issues, including emotional strain, financial disagreements, and unmet expectations. Kenya later suggested that she felt undervalued and unsupported despite her contributions to the marriage and Gary’s career.

A major point of contention during the divorce involved finances. Kenya Duke sought spousal support, citing her role in managing Gary Owen’s career and household for many years.

The divorce gained widespread attention when personal grievances spilt onto social media and podcast interviews. Kenya Duke accused Gary Owen of misrepresenting their relationship and finances, while Gary publicly denied certain claims and defended his position. During an interview on HYPE+, Kenya reflected on the divorce, saying:

A person’s cheating has nothing to do with me. That is on him. The financial situation I found myself in, I feel responsible for that because I did not put money away, and I never thought it would be a money issue. I never thought I’d be fighting over money. I was not smart enough to make sure that, should something ever happen, I would be okay.

She continued:

I had to rebuild or figure it out that way. So those are the types of things I would feel bad or guilty about, but not the reason why we got divorced or regret anything.

During an interview with Andrew Schulz, Gary Owen alleged that the real reason for the divorce was the prolonged lack of intimacy between them. These exchanges sparked debates, with opinions divided over accountability, marital roles, and power dynamics in long-term relationships.

Despite the drama, the TV personality emphasised that her primary focus remained on the well-being of their children.

FAQs

Who is Kenya Duke’s first husband? Although she was married before Gary Owen, she has kept the details of her first marriage private, and her ex-husband is unknown. How long were Kenya Duke and Gary Owen married? The former couple was married for approximately 18 years, from 2003 to 2021. Do Kenya Duke and Gary Owen have children together? They share two children born during their marriage. However, Duke has a son from a previous relationship. What was Kenya Duke and Gary Owen’s reason for divorce? The divorce was caused by long-standing marital issues, emotional strain, and financial disagreements. Both parties indicated that the marriage broke down over time. What did Gary Owen's wife say about him? She said she felt undervalued in the marriage despite supporting Gary Owen’s career for many years. She also stated that financial and emotional issues contributed to the breakdown of their relationship. Are Kenya Duke and Gary Owen on good terms now? There is no public confirmation that they are on good terms, as their interaction appears limited and mainly focused on co-parenting their children. Is Kenya Duke remarried? After the divorce, she has not revealed whether she has found love again, and therefore, she is presumably not in a relationship.

Kenya Duke was comedian Gary Owen’s wife for approximately 18 years, during which they appeared to have a picture-perfect marriage. Their relationship, however, ended in a highly publicised divorce, with both parties exchanging accusations. Since the separation, Kenya Duke has focused on her personal growth and career development.

