Legit.ng celebrates Nigerian celebrity couples who radiated charm and style in 2023 by just staying together and sharing the joy gained from doing that

From the captivating love story of Davido and Chioma, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, down to the remarkable comeback of Burna Boy and his British lover Stefflon Don, it has been a memorable year

2023 has proven to be quite a rollercoaster for Nigerians, marked by challenges in the electoral process, fuel scarcity, and exchange rate inflation. Amidst these issues, there's been a consistent source of joy for many – the online presence of celebrity couples.

Love, as they say, is a beautiful thing, whether you're experiencing it firsthand or witnessing it from afar. It becomes even more thrilling when our favourite showbiz idols are involved.

2023's hottest couples in the Nigerian showbiz Credit: @davido, @burnaboythegenre, @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

As we bid farewell to this year, it's only fitting to applaud those celebrity couples who have provided us with a heightened appreciation for love, offering a welcome escape from the unsteadiness in society.

Here are the 10 top 2023 celebrity couples that had netizens 'awwing and ooing'.

1. Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed

If living in Christ and enjoying his faithfulness in abundance were personified, it would be Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed.

Married on August 13, 2022, the religious lovebirds have entertained their fans with snippets of their romantic lives and lighthearted moments.

Legit.ng reported that on May 28, the lyrical evangelist unveiled her baby bump and announced the arrival of her child with her music video, You Do This One.

2. Actors Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi

The Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi stand out among the few celebrities who inspire netizens with the conviction that genuine love exists.

Via their YouTube channel, the screen lovebirds have been able to put up various exciting content about their marriage and companionship.

On October 20, the entertainment duo announced the arrival of their newborn baby in America with an endearing video of them leaving the hospital.

3. Mr Eazi and wife, Temi Otedola

The Banku singer and his wife have always been an item of romantic inspiration, from dating years to the sudden realisation of their marriage.

Earlier this year, the couple tried to keep their love life away from the public until the Skin Tight singer revealed that they had already done their marriage in Rome without much publicity. This increased the admiration their fans had for them.

4. BBNaija Bella Okagbue, and Shegzz

The reality TV lovebirds stunned many with the longevity of their union after the backlash they faced while on the show.

Seeing the two young stars flourish and grow together in their careers has been a thing of admiration.

This year, Bella and Shegz served many online couple goals with their beautiful moments and standing up against each other's internet trolls.

5. Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko

During the 2023 elections, the internet saw the young actress' support towards her husband's political movement, which he later won as the senator representing Delta North district.

The duo has left many swooning over the lavish lifestyle in their polygamous marriage, with videos and pictures of the fabulous events they attended together this year.

6. BBNaija Tobi Bakre and wife Anu

The reality TV star has proven to be a certified lover boy with his beautiful wife, Anu, despite his controversial relationship moments while on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2018.

The fast-rising actor and his woman fed netizens this year with exciting dance videos and lovely goofy moments around their beautiful home.

On September 19, the movie star expressed his profound pride and excitement online at the arrival of his second child.

7. Singer Adekunle Gold and wife, Simi

The Afropop stars have constantly buzzed the internet over their unwavering commitment to building an adorable home.

Aside from fascinating netizens with their animated family moment this year, the musical love birds served a massive couple goal when AG Baby gifted the Duduke crooner a tear-rubber Mercedes Benz.

8. Comedian Real Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu

Aside from the glaring love burning between the two, they added a cherry to the icing by hosting an extravagant remarriage ceremony to mark their 10-year marital bliss.

The comedian and her husband demonstrated the beauty of a long-lasting union.

9. Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti

Mercy Aigbe and her husband became an internet sensation shortly after receiving tonnes of backlash for taking another woman's man.

The way they captured the admiration of many with goofy moments featuring the entrainment businessman needs to be studied.

The duo didn't let the world's negativity get them but rather dished out what she was enjoying in her marriage, to the point of changing her religion for him.

10. Afrobeats superstar Davido and wife Chioma

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his lovely wife, Chioma, have inspired many relationships this year with the flawless manner in which they have weathered the storm to prove the trueness of their bond.

2023 was a fantastic year for the celebrity couple after experiencing a heartbreaking 2022 with the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi.

Davido and Chioma sealed their love with a court wedding, as pictures from the ceremony made their way to the internet in May. A few months after that, the Timeless hitmaker announced the arrival of his twin babies.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don allegedly reunite as car dealer gives confirmation

Grammy Award Winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, and British rapper Stefflon Don are said to be back together.

This came with the viral news that Burna Boy reportedly gave Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce for his birthday.

Days after rumours circulated online, Burna's car dealer took to his account to discreetly confirmed that the Afrobeats star gifted the Rolls Royce Cullinan as a birthday present to his ex-girlfriend.

Recall that Burna Boy and Stefflon Don began dating in 2019, but they called it quits in 2021.

Video of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don reuniting goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of the Nigerian singer and ex Stefflon Don, rekindling their old flames sparked reactions online.

This new clip showed the moment both artists met and reunited at an airport. Stefflon Don was seen in Burna Boy's arms, showering the Afrofusion star with kisses.

The video of the music stars kissing comes hours after it went viral that Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 32nd birthday.

