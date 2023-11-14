The online war between famous human rights activist VeryDarkMan and the wife of ailing Nollywood star, Mr Ibu, has taken a new turn

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris Okafor, in a post shared on her Instagram page, has called out the social media star, labelling him as wicked

Stella'sIbu's comment comes as a reply to a video released by VeryDarkMan, where he slammed Mr Ibu's wife as a dangerous woman

Amidst caring for her ailing husband, Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris Okafor, doesn't seem set to let anything slide as she fires back at VeryDarkMan over his video calling her out.

In a lengthy statement shared on her page, Stella slammed VDM as a wicked person who has been fed the wrong information, which he was using to paint her dirty online.

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, replies to VeryDarkMan while calling out her husband's adopted daughter, Jasmine, over plans to steal donations. Photo credit: @realiburess/@verydarkman/@ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu's wife's comment is coming after a VDM released a video slamming her as a golddigger and a woman to marry as a wife.

Stella Maris reveals Jasmine's plan to flee with Mr Ibu's donations

Mr Ibu's wife, in her statement released online, noted that VeryDarkMan was reacting to false information given to him by Jasmine, her husband's adopted daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mother of three claimed that the report about her wanting to take money from her husband's donations to buy an iPhone 15 and to do BBL was false.

Stella alleged that she made this statement long ago and didn't know she was being recorded by Jasmine when she said it.

The embattled wife of the Nollywood legend also claimed in her statement that her husband's adopted daughter plans to flee the country with Mr Ibu's second son.

She claimed that Jasmine and her stepson intend to use her husband's donation to fund their trip abroad.

Read Stella Maris' lengthy statement below:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Ibu's wife's response to VDM

@_jaysongsicon:

"This woman rest ijn."

@jnr.omeokachie:

"Pls woman stop using ibu Instagram to post this, use your own Instagram if u don't have one then try and open one, stop doing this to John okafor pls, he is well respected man in Naija."

@chikadibia_light_:

"So this is why she declined her husband to marry the son of same person she called daddy."

@plusattraction_unisexstore:

"In this time Ma,you should not be replying or trying to defend yourself.Anyone that's advising you to reply whatsoever happening online is misleading you.your focus should be for your husband to get well soon and be strong 1st before bothering about what anyone is saying."

@iamchigolden:

"God will fight for youyou are a good woman and only those who have stayed with you could understand how soft hearted you areking and a happy soul."

@beautygold231:

"Omo this one weak me ooo marriage Ke so Jasmine have been deciving us since by calling Mr ibu daddy."

@royal_mandy_kiddies_wear:

"Jasmine wen no fit manage her marriage...that is why her ex-husband chased her because she gossips a lot 100% ..... Jasmine can never live with a man she has bad character..."

@queenpamelanze:

"The guts to try to shut a legally married wife up! Don't mind them. Focus on your hubby. God will fight for you and your family."

@marytom_briefwoman:

"Until someone gets to slam very dark man with a lawsuit we won't rest in this country."

Mr Ibu's wife denies using her husband's donations to buy a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that when Mr Ibu's wife went online to deny using her hubby's donations to acquire a car.

Stella, in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, called out her husband's adopted daughter, Jasmine, alleging fraud and embezzlement.

In her post, Stella alleged that her husband's daughter and her cohorts have denied her access to her husband's donations.

Source: Legit.ng