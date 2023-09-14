Nigerian socialite and Naira Marley’s friend, Sam Larry, has now deactivated his Instagram page

This came shortly after a video surfaced online showing Sam Larry attacking Mohbad during his video shoot with Zlatan Ibile

Sam Larry’s exit from Instagram soon caught the attention of many Nigerians and they all shared their thoughts

Late singer Mohbad’s death has led to socialite Sam Larry deactivating his Instagram account after fresh details emerged.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on a video that resurfaced on social media showing the moment Sam Larry stormed the set of a video shoot Mohbad was on to attack him.

Sam Larry who is Naira Marley’s friend and associate was soon attacked by many Nigerians who stormed his Instagram page and this led to the socialite restricting his comment section.

Mohbad: Reactions as Sam Larry deactivates Instagram page.

Source: Instagram

However, that did not seem enough to stop the trolls and Sam Larry has now deactivated his social media page.

More photos also went viral online showing the controversial socialite mingling with politicians and known political thugs.

See screenshots below:

Reactions as Sam Larry deactivates IG page after Mohbad’s death

Sam Larry’s exit from Instagram as well as his relationship with thugs got many Nigerians talking. Many of them blamed him for Mohbad's death. Read some of their reactions below:

Nyetiabasidan:

“There’s a video of this guy with Tinubu trending on Twitter. Imagine seeing a tout around the president.”

official_ose007:

“Naira Marley even get mind dey post R.I.P after em and his boy don bully/oppress late Mohbad….”

nazonnadi_:

“He should better deactivate it forever, even if he escapes human’s judgement… he won’t escape that if God.”

dorimevibes:

“I still never understand why and how the wicked last longer in life than the wiicked. I didn't know Mohbad one on one but from his videos he was just an easy going guy.”

ogesandra:

“This government and thugs 5&5, this Sam Larry guy is literally dining with your President and his cabals.”

temmiare:

“Just look at!!!! I’m just tired, everything about this boy just saddens me It will never be well with Naira Marley, Sam Lerry and their useless members.”

dlois__:

“He should also deactivate himself from this world.”

stardocofficial_:

“Shebi u be strong man?? Why are you running.”

adedoyincakes_moree:

“And they have children too.”

