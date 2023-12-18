Iyabo Ojo has said that she is sorry for bullying some people but she is not sorry for fighting for justice for Mohbad

She posted a message where she apologized for all her bad behaviour after her children were dragged online

She said that she feels terrible that her children were dragged into her issue with people and she thanked Paulo her lover for his support

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has tendered her unreserved apology to those she might have bullied and offended on the Real Housewives of Lagos and any other place.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the actress and Laura Ikeji, one of the celebrities on the RHOL had a fallout and exchanged words on social media.

In a new development, the mother of two made a post on social media where she said that she was sorry for the behaviour that displayed the attributes of being a bully.

She said that she felt so bad after seeing the message her daughter posted because she and her brother were dragged into her issue with people.

The talented act also said that she could do anything for her children and that she didn't want them to be hurt because of her.

Iyabo Ojo says she is not sorry for fighting for justice for Mohbad

In her post on social media, she made it known that she was not sorry because she had been fighting for justice for Mohbad even though she was bullied in the process.

She thanked her lover, Paulo for supporting her during her ordeal with people.

This is coming a few days after Naira Marley demanded an apology from Ojo and threatened a N500 million suit against her for defamation of character.

Fans react to the post by Ojo

Netizens have created the post made by Ojo. Here are some of the comments below.

@_wurahh':

"A queen and more."

@donsammerlee:

"So you are saying you didn't realize how much of a burden dragging you would have caused your children? This your apology coming after you have been sued doesn't sound real to me. I just want to remind you that you still have the Tax evasion issues too to deal with and a whole lots of dramatic and unhealthy situations you have put yourself and your family. Someone like you who falls for everything can't stand for anything, so your support for Wunmi obviously seems like another office. Okan yin oni bale."

@balogunaishah:

"This is taken out of context. The most critical part has been excluded. Iyabo wrote that she did that show to keep people entertained and to make sure drama was the center piece. After all, that's what they were paid to do. She's apologising for her behaviour on the show and to further emphasise that she's not that kind of person in real life. This has nothing to do with Naira Marley."

@lillianrichard_:

"worry my beautiful wife, you have got beautiful heart, those with good heart, can’t stand and watch things go wrong, they must talk. That’s just whom you are, and I love your person. May God Almighty keep protecting you and yours."

@feligee_:

"Mother in a million. We love you."

@luxury23550:

"You for no apologize Shepeteri so you felt it."

@olofofonaija:

"Someone obviously drafted this apology for you because I know you are not that sound. Be that as it may, I hope the apology is genuine and will reflect in your character and in deed, moving forward because you are already one menace too many."

@da.me1111:

"No be this apology we want you go apologize calling Naira Marley name and apologize for defamation of character."

@bidemi7304:

"Honestly if not for you Iyabo, Mohbad body might not be exhumed but the only time I began to have problems with you was when the sentiment kicked in by not allowing everyone around Mohbad to be treated as a suspect."

@hormotowummy:

"Reading lk 4 or 5 comments really broke me !!! And let me really realize y their is no voice for the voiceless in this country , and let me realize we don’t really worth to be fight for . So there are still pipl dat can against this woman !!!! When u were all bashing tiwa for nt saying anything !!!! Nw !! The table turns around . Omoh !!! Nigeria doesn’t failed us ooo , we fail ourselves."

