Nigerian street act Habeeb Adunni Olawunmi Okikiola, also known as Portable, was charged before the magistrate court in Ifo, Ogun state

On March 31, 2023, the musician was arrested by the authorities after declining their multiple invitations

Speaking on the matter, the state's police spokesman confirmed that Portable will be charged with at least six counts in response to the situation

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has been charged by the police in Ogun state, Nigeria.

The street performer has been charged with six assault-related offences.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Portable in Ogun state court

Source: Instagram

In the early hours of Monday, April 3, 2023, Portable was charged in the Ifo high court in Ogun state.

The arrest came days after the singer turned down the police invitation. Recall that Legit.ng reported that he resisted the Nigeria Police Force when they stormed his bar in Ogun state.

The Zazuu crooner was handed a 72-hour ultimatum by the Ogun state police command to report himself to the nearest police station following the viral video.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun state police public relations officer, commented on the issue and verified that the musician had been detained and was presently staying at the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the Zazu crooner was detained after turning down five invites.

See a video from the court below:

More posts from the court:

Nigerians react to video of Portable in court

zero.joy_;

'Make he call Tinubu nah, Shey be he talk say he know apc people so he can gentle like this Omo ode.'

influencerdrift:

"Justice for portable."

solon_zo:

"The guy na real Baboon cus what da that face abi na mask em wear?"

_forbes1:

"Bahamas ni portable wo lo si court o.‍♂️"

richie.marvie19:

"Portable wan sleep jare. E de wait make the judge talk watin de him mouth make e know how e go take trend again lol."

lora_ozii:

"Them don humble bamboo for him zoo oo."

sherif_____ololade10:

"Why is he always putting his hand on his back."

obaodogwu5:

"some days , Zeh jes ease ur mind."

Source: Legit.ng