Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has announced his ambition to join the Imo West senatorial race in the 2027 general elections

This is coming barely two and a half years after Uzodimma was sworn in as the governor of Imo state, a development suggesting he may resign as the governor before the end of his tenure if he intends to resume with the 11th Senate

Recall that Governor Uzodimma was a two-term senator between 2011 and 2019, and his move to return to the Senate has been condemned by Barrister Misbau Lateef in an interview with Legit.ng

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced his interest in contesting for the Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections. The governor announced his senatorial ambition in a social media post on Sunday, May 10.

This is coming amid the rumour that the governor was nursing an ambition to become the Senate president. Uzodimma had served in the Senate for two consecutive terms, between 2011 and 2019.

Misbau Lateed condemns the move by Hope Uzodimma to return to the Senate, as his tenure as governor never ended Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

His entry into the Senate race is coming two years and four months after he was inaugurated as the governor of Imo, suggesting he may resign if elected in 2027 and may resign if he has to be sworn in as a member of the 11th National Assembly should he win his senatorial election.

Nigerian lawyer speaks on Uzodimma's senatorial ambition

However, Barrister Misbau Lateef, a Nigerian lawyer and senior law lecturer based in the United Kingdom, in an interview with Legit.ng, expressed pessimism that the governor would resign to join the Senate come June 2027 when the 11th Senate would be inaugurated.

His said:

"Could he be planning to resign as Governor and hand over to his deputy in June 2027 just to join the Senate inauguration? I doubt this very strongly. Nigerian politicians are not that selfless or responsible."

At the same time, the lawyer explained that there is no law that prohibits the governor from contesting for another elective position while in office. He noted:

"There is no provision in the 1999 Constitution or the Electoral Act 2026 that bars a sitting governor from contesting for a different political office (such as the Senate) before the expiration of their tenure."

Nigerians react as Uzodimma declares senatorial ambition

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started reacting to the announcement by the governor. Below are some of their comment:

Helen Destiny explained the governor's game:

"Oga you are someone who is married and yet wants to go and marry another person. You even fought to marry and just after 7 years and 3 months you are tired. You are the governor, you still want to be a senator. The desperation is terrible."

Nigerians react to Governor Hope Uzodimma's senatorial ambition Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Facebook

Ubah Kenn Nnamdi criticised the governor for being desperate:

"You are very desperate, so you can't afford to stay government appointment after the expiration of your tenure which comes around early 2028. You are very greedy and I have to stop liking you for that. Why not allow other people to go to the senate? You are very greedy."

Doyin Blazzer commended the governor:

"Onwa!! Thank you for making the right move politically!"

Redeem knocked the governor:

"You're getting it wrong now. Not only to the Imo West but to all of us in Imo State pls. Remember, you're going to represent all of us not just Imo West."

You can read the full statement of the governor on X here:

APC governors denied sacking Uzodimma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC governors denied the report that they sacked Hope Uzodimma as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.

Folorunso Aluko, the director general of the forum, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday, May 7, describing the claim as false.

Reports had earlier claimed that Uzodimma was sacked by 20 APC governors, who reportedly elected his counterpart from Enugu as the chairman of the forum.

Source: Legit.ng