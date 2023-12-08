Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally reacted to claims that she is a bully

The movie star spoke on the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show where she addressed her beef with Laura Ikeji

Iyabo Ojo’s explanation on why she could be a bully did not go down well with many netizens and they lambasted her

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, seems to have fallen from the graces of Nigerians over the bullying allegations levelled against her.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo is one of the stars on the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show and her treatment of her colleague, Laura Ikeji and others cast a negative light on her reputation leading to some Nigerians calling her a bully.

Nigerians blast Iyabo Ojo as she admits she can be a bully. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @lauraikeji

In a new development, a clip from the reality show made the rounds online where Iyabo Ojo addressed the claims of her being a bully.

In the video, the movie star was speaking about how Laura felt she was bullying her. Iyabo seemed unmoved by her claim and noted that she can be a bully to her if she doesn’t like her.

Iyabo said:

“I can be a bully. If Laura thinks I’m a bully to her, then so be it. If I don’t like you, I can bully you.”

Nigerians lambaste Iyabo Ojo for admitting she bullied Laura Ikeji

Iyabo Ojo’s admittance to the claims of bullying from Laura upset many Nigerians. A number of them blasted the actress for bullying others despite being a champion in the Justice for Mohbad case. Read some of their comments below:

Winie_lawrence:

“Omo see this woman wey people like as she just spoil her name ‍♀️ it’s well!! Let’s learn to practice what we preach.”

el_nyfer:

“I won’t judge anything from this cut out statement . Let’s get the whole clip. Sometimes you guy pick a hay out of the stack just to feed a particular narrative or audience. I won’t say anything till I see the full clip.”

mynameisoluchy:

“Shame on you, and you’re here acting for the gram that you’re fighting for Mohbad. You should be ashamed of yourself. Low self esteem is really dealing with you.”

hrm_rayshell:

“Some of you always make excuses for bad behavior with the stale statement “This is a show”. Of all characters, you choose to be a bully while advocating against bullying outside the show, and proudly calling yourself “a bully”.”

bharakat.m:

“I blame the ones calling you their Queenmother. Radarada.”

queen.chi.odum:

“Then what is the difference between you and those who bullied Mohbad. Am disappointed.”

hanie_honeey:

“Naaaaah not acceptable please. Not consistent with your brand iyabo. Is this 4 d show?”

phait_baby:

“‘I can be a bully’ osim ‘justice for Mohbad’.”

celebrity_nursemunah:

“Ndi #JusticeForMohbad# see someone that was dragging Naira Marley.”

poshme_gloww:

“This is embarrassing!!!!!!!”

geeftmicheal:

“Core bully !!!!!! Osim justice for Mohbad No wam.”

zeenodavid:

“Iyabo don stain her white with palm oil by herself.”

queenboo_hub:

“And this is supposed to be laughable? I mean her fans wont see anything wrong with this? Is bully now acceptable? Yall are double standards cow.ards.”

king_dan101:

“Kemi Oluloyo said she not a good person that woman maybe sick but she knew iyabo nah wicked soul can you imagine you can bully her weak gender.”

prettyfaithia:

“Shame on you @iyaboojofespris and u call ur somebody's mother,i am a mother i can never bully anyone God forbid.”

geesgotjokes:

“She’s the most embarrassing person on the show. Just a shameless agbaya. This show makes you see her for who she is. She’s fighting for Mohbad that was bullied so bad in his short life. What a clown.”

