A viral video of Seun Kuti slapping a police officer in Lagos state has emerged on social media.

The son of Afrobeat originator Fela Kuti was seen aggressively approaching the police officer and pushing him on the chest during the confrontation.

In another angle of the video, the policeman who kept his cool was slapped by the Grammy-nominated Afrobeat sensation.

He was heard saying:

“You dey craze? You dey mad?”

As seen in the viral video, the police officer who did not retaliate stood in shock with his hand on his cheek.

Observation from the video shows that Kuti had been stopped on the highway by the police officer for what could probably be a routine check operation.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun described the incident as an assault that is punishable by law.

When contacted by Legit.ng, he said:

"This is totally wrong. It is an abuse and should be totally condemned in the strongest words. I do not care about the circumstances, there is no justification for the assault and inhumane treatment of the police officer who maintained his cool even in the face of harsh provocation.

"This is a clear case of assault punishable under our extant laws. This one is even more grave because it is an assault against an officer of law."

When Legit.ng reached out to the Police PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said he had not seen the viral video.

Moments later, a statement signed by CSP Adejobi confirmed that the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali has ordered the immediate arrest of Seun Kuti.

As contained in the statement, the IGP equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.

Source: Legit.ng