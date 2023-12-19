A trending video saw an anonymous clergyman disclosing unfortunate events he foresaw involving Afrobeats star Rema

The man of God's predicted spiritual conflicts, instances of gunfire, and food poisoning

Expressing his concerns via the viral video, the unidentified prophet called for prayers

Nigerian fast-rising musician Rema trended online recently after a video of an unidentified prophet speaking about him emerged.

The man of God alleged that a number of disturbing occurrences, including poisoning, shootings, and spiritual attacks, would befall the Afrobeats prince and urged everyone to pray for him.

Man of God shares prophecy about Rema. Credit: @heisrema, @jbrandy_ybnl

Source: Instagram

The guy, whose identity was not disclosed, was seen talking about the musician and made reference to one of his viral songs.

He claimed that evil forces were circling the singer and out to destroy him, underscoring the significance of prayers.

See his video below:

