While the news of a US lady allegedly pregnant for Davido was still trending, another lady called him out for getting her pregnant too

The French lady identified as Ivanna Bay has now shared more details of her affair with Davido

Ivanna disclosed that she will keep the singer's baby and he tried to get her to sign a contract for a fee

Nigerian singer Davido is in for a long ride as ladies who are allegedly pregnant for him are hell-bent on making it known.

A French lady Ivanny Bay revealed the Unavailabe crooner got her pregnant, hours after a US lady made hers known as well.

Netizens react to details from lady allegedly pregnant for Davido Photo credit: @davido/@ivannabayy

Source: Instagram

In new posts sighted online, the French lady shared more details of her encounter and affair with Davido.

According to Ivanna, the singer tried to get her to sign a confidentiality agreement without her knowledge and a lawyer for a fee.

See the post below:

In another post, Ivanna affirmed she is pregnant and will be keeping it.

See the post below:

In the midst of everything, Davido has reportedly unfollowed Ivanna Bay.

Netizens react to update on Ivanna Bay

Netizens blamed both Davido and Ivanna with most of it going to the singer for refusing to stay faithful to Chioma.

Read comments gathered below:

sir_eltee:

"At this point, he needs to be stopped. Let concerned fans gather and by him a box of c0ndoms. Also organize lectures, so he can learn how to use it properly. ‍♂️"

hopewiththegoodlife:

"By the time una finish the 30billion, una eye go clear "

yirichiebi:

"Yes he is unavailable."

_deagram:

"Only him knows the number of people he bl0cked, unfollowed, restr!cted today. It’s totally legal to stay faithful to your partner."

ltzuche1:

"Crazy people everywhere,them forCe you,you open leg while you they complain "

hopewiththegoodlife:

"Abeg shut up, if nor be money u dy find why u nor won sign am ??? Goat."

asoebi_by_ym:

"You want to trend abi olofo Nigerians go help you ..I wonder what you’re trying to gain by distroying his home …. I feel shame for my gender."

osirimglory:

"Hmmn, na WA ooo. God pls have mercy on Davido. How can he be distributing pregnancy like palliative."

tolulope_853:

"Make this girl rest now‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng