Sarah Maikefi, a student at Nasarawa State University, was known for her academic prowess and had been a source of pride to her parents

However, the challenges of a failed relationship led her to make a tragic decision that shocked everyone around her

Despite outward appearances, Sarah carried the weight of her struggles in silence, leaving those who knew her shocked by the sudden turn of events

In a shocking turn of events, a 100-level Microbiology student at Nasarawa state University, Miss Sarah Maikefi, took her own life following a tumultuous relationship.

The tragedy unfolded just after the conclusion of her second-semester exams, held on Friday, December 8.

Sarah, the last born in a family of four children, who until her death looked hale and hearty, kept her inner struggles hidden from those closest to her.

The young student bid farewell to the world in a tragic incident that occurred at an off-campus lodge near Family and Friends Hotel, opposite the university campus.

Reacting, Sarah’s cousin, Miss Patience Maikefi, who is also a student of the school, said the deceased had called her on the phone after completing her semester examinations and that she was tired of everything and could not bear it any longer.

She recalled that the deceased ended the call abruptly following which she made several attempts to call her back but she did not respond, only for a roommate of the deceased student to call her later to meet them at the school clinic.

Also, one of the students, who gave his name as Danjuma, told The Nation that:

“We met here early this year when she came for her four-year degree programme and we shared a good relationship as students. She was gentle, calm and cool.”

Despite efforts from students and neighbours to intervene and minimize the impact of the poisonous substance, it was too late.

Sarah's untimely death has left the university community in shock and grief.

