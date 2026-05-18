Regina Daniels became a trending topic online after a recent picture of her went viral online

In the picture that went viral, the actress was spotted with popular Igbo billionaire Arthur Eze

What caught the attention of many was the words that Regina used to describe the businessman

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had the internet buzzing after she posted a photo she took with prominent Igbo billionaire Arthur Eze.

The movie star and the renowned businessman were spotted together in a casual moment.

Regina Daniels ignites social media after being spotted with Arthur Eze. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels accompanied the image with a praise caption in Igbo, referring to Arthur as "Ezigbo te oga ndi oga", which translates to true boss of bosses.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and followers who took to the comment section to discuss the meeting of the two high-profile personalities.

See the Instagram picture below:

Regina Daniels advocates for mental health awareness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels had many in their emotions as she visited Evang Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital, a free mental health facility located in Aguleri, Anambra state.

Sharing a video of her visit, she described it as one of the most emotional experiences of her life.

According to the actress, touring the health centre filled her heart with joy and wonder, and it was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

The mother of two added that she listened to their heartbreaking stories and donated money to them. Expressing hope for people living with mental challenges, she said they deserve love, care, treatment and a second chance at life.

She emphasised that the visit opened her eyes to the struggles faced by people living with mental illness, while also highlighting the hope and healing provided by the hospital.

Daniels expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the cause and encouraged others to embrace charity.

She stressed that mentally challenged individuals deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life.

“Visited a free mental health hospital by @evang.ebukaobi for mentally challenged people, and honestly. It was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. The experience not only made me tear up but also awakened me to the reality of what people with mental illness have to endure and probably live with. Touring this free Mental Health Centre sparked a great amount of joy in my heart, and my visit was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming, seeing the amazing work being done and witnessing some of the people they have helped. At the same time, I listened to their heartbreaking stories. I left the Centre filled with gratitude, thanking God Almighty (The Great I Am) for the opportunity to extend some support to advance the amazing cause they have achieved.

"I’m sharing this because I want more people to do more charity like this, and also know that there is still hope for mentally challenged people abandoned on the streets. They deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life too,” the actress wrote.

Regina Daniels draws reactions as a photo of her with Igbo billionaire Arthur Eze surfaces online. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Photo of Regina Daniels and Arthur Eze ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queensusz said:

"She very ambitious, I love it for her abeg."

rosy_thriftcloset said:

"I like this, Epa can't intimidate him."

qualitypreshy_ said:

"She was with another old man in an event few days ago on snap."

harlieey_ said:

"Epa for epa,abi how dem dey talk am 😂👏🏽."

king_priest4 said:

"They look so good together."

hrh_jessy said:

"My own is whatever she is doing, let she and her family not insult and drag this man like that did to epa , cos this man is minding and doing his business. Before they will insult the man's name and legacy."

house_of_raffia_and_accesories said:

"I can never forget that Stella was the first person to cast Gina and epa that year when they first started. Could this be another casting."

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her at the time.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng